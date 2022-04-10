All the flights cancelled today from UK airports

Another day, another unremitting stream of travel chaos.

Passengers attempting to jet off on their Easter holidays are encountering last-minute flight cancellations, at airports across the UK.

Once again British Airways and easyJet have grounded more than 100 services between them from their main bases, London Heathrow and London Gatwick respectively, affecting between 15,000 and 20,000 passengers.

The airlines cite staff shortages caused by sickness as the cause of their problems.

Here are the flights that are cancelled so far today at Heathrow by BA and at Gatwick by easyJet.

British Airways has cancelled 84 domestic and European flights so far on Sunday.

British Airways to/from Heathrow

Domestic

Jersey

Edinburgh

Manchester

European

Milan Malpensa (3)

Amsterdam (2)

Athens (2)

Brussels (2)

Copenhagen (2)

Frankfurt (2)

Madrid (2)

Geneva (2)

Barcelona

Rome

Toulouse

Bologna

Luxembourg

Basel

Pisa

Algiers

Zagreb

Munich

Nice

Berlin

Istanbul

Stockholm

Lisbon

Tirana

Bucharest

Milan Linate

Prague

Paris

Larnaca

Lyon

Meanwhile easyJet has cancelled at least 38 flights so far on Sunday from its biggest base, Gatwick. Other cancellations have been made from Luton, Bristol and Manchester.

EasyJet to/from Gatwick

Berlin (2)

Nice (2)

Hamburg (2)

Thessaloniki

Sofia

Krakow

Milan Linate

Belfast City

Geneva

Amsterdam

Hamburg

Prague

Luxembourg

Palma

Rome

La Rochelle

All passengers whose flights are cancelled are entitled to new flights and, if the cause is staff sickness, cash compensation – if the cancellation was announced less than two weeks in advance.