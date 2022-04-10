All the flights cancelled today from UK airports
Airlines have blamed Easter travel disruptions on staff shortages
Another day, another unremitting stream of travel chaos.
Passengers attempting to jet off on their Easter holidays are encountering last-minute flight cancellations, at airports across the UK.
Once again British Airways and easyJet have grounded more than 100 services between them from their main bases, London Heathrow and London Gatwick respectively, affecting between 15,000 and 20,000 passengers.
The airlines cite staff shortages caused by sickness as the cause of their problems.
Here are the flights that are cancelled so far today at Heathrow by BA and at Gatwick by easyJet.
British Airways has cancelled 84 domestic and European flights so far on Sunday.
British Airways to/from Heathrow
Domestic
- Jersey
- Edinburgh
- Manchester
European
- Milan Malpensa (3)
- Amsterdam (2)
- Athens (2)
- Brussels (2)
- Copenhagen (2)
- Frankfurt (2)
- Madrid (2)
- Geneva (2)
- Barcelona
- Rome
- Toulouse
- Bologna
- Luxembourg
- Basel
- Pisa
- Algiers
- Zagreb
- Munich
- Nice
- Berlin
- Istanbul
- Stockholm
- Lisbon
- Tirana
- Bucharest
- Milan Linate
- Prague
- Paris
- Larnaca
- Lyon
Meanwhile easyJet has cancelled at least 38 flights so far on Sunday from its biggest base, Gatwick. Other cancellations have been made from Luton, Bristol and Manchester.
EasyJet to/from Gatwick
- Berlin (2)
- Nice (2)
- Hamburg (2)
- Thessaloniki
- Sofia
- Krakow
- Milan Linate
- Belfast City
- Geneva
- Amsterdam
- Hamburg
- Prague
- Luxembourg
- Palma
- Rome
- La Rochelle
All passengers whose flights are cancelled are entitled to new flights and, if the cause is staff sickness, cash compensation – if the cancellation was announced less than two weeks in advance.
