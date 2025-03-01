Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Carnival Cruise Line just updated its passenger policy with new age restrictions that could affect young travelers.

As of February 1, passengers under the age of 21 are no longer allowed to travel alone on excursions departing from the U.S.

Travelers younger than 21, the legal drinking age in the country, must be accompanied by a relative or a guardian. The guardian, however, does not have to be a legal guardian.

Any “underage” guest attempting to book a trip will not be assigned their own stateroom (cabin or suite) without a chaperone who’s over the age of 25.

“Guests are required to be 21 years of age (on embarkation day) to travel on their own. Guest ages will be verified at embarkation. Guests not conforming to this policy will result in denied boarding and no compensation will be provided at embarkation,” Carnival’s policy states. “Guests 20 years of age and younger MUST travel with a relative or guardian 25 years of age or older.”

Carnival Cruise Line is no longer allowing travelers under the age of 21 to book solo trips out of the U.S. ( Getty Images )

The new policy matches that of Royal Caribbean, whose minimum age requirement for unaccompanied travelers has been 21 years old for the past several years.

“No Guest younger than the age twenty-one (21) will be assigned to a stateroom unless accompanied in the same stateroom by an adult twenty-one (21) years old or older,” the cruise line’s website policy reads. “A guest's age is established upon the first date of sailing.

“This age limit will be waived for children sailing with their parents or guardians in connecting staterooms; for underage married couples; and for active duty members of the United States or Canadian military.

“Royal Caribbean's minimum age to sail unaccompanied on sailings originating in South America, Europe, Asia, Australia and New Zealand is eighteen (18).”

Carnival’s changes are likely to affect the number of young people onboard their cruises, especially with spring break right around the corner.

Under the new guidelines, the majority of undergraduate students won’t be able to book trips on Carnival cruise lines for their break.

Happily, other options remain for teenagers hoping to travel the high seas.

You can read The Independent’s list of the six best cruises for young people here.