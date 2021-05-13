A remote island only accessible by boat or at low-tide is advertising for a live-in employee to work at its medieval castle.

The unique job is on St Michael’s Mount, a tidal island in Mount’s Bay on the west coast of Cornwall with a population of just 30 people.

The successful candidate taking on the position of castle officer would be expected to stay at the castle at least five nights a week.

“Hands on” duties include cleaning, researching and developing displays and managing public rooms, and the job advert states: “You will be able to demonstrate the highest levels of discretion, be compassionate with a tactful demeanour, have a strong motivation to be based in West Cornwall and above all be a strong team player where flexibility is essential.”

Current castle steward Duncan Murdoch told the BBC: “The best thing about living here is having a sea view from every window.”

He added: “The worst thing is not being able to get a pizza delivered to your door.”

Kate Cornwell, head of HR at St Aubyn Estates, said: “People who suffer from sea sickness need not apply - you'll need to love boats as it's the only way to get on and off the island at high tide.”

Applicants can throw their hat in the ring by sending a CV and a short cover letter to jobs@staubynestates.com.

It’s not the first live-in job to catch people’s attention.

The Independent recently reported that a super-rich family is looking for a couple to work as live-in cleaners at luxury properties in the Bahamas and Florida.

A job advert posted with upscale recruitment firm Polo & Tweed, based in Mayfair, London, promises a salary of up to £90,000 for an “experienced domestic couple”.

The ultra-high-net-worth family of four are based between lavish properties in Naples, Florida and the Bahamas – although since the start of the pandemic, the advert states that most of their time is spent on the holiday island.

Full healthcare, a car and private accommodation at the properties will be provided to the successful couple, the job ad states.

Applicants should “have a positive can-do attitude” and be “self-confident, discreet, professional with excellent manners” and well as “very well presented”.