A video of a one-eyed cat that got loose in the cabin of a Delta flight has charmed social media users with over 1.4 million likes.

The footage, posted to TikTok by Madison Flores with the caption “This one-eyed cat got out and I had to save it during take-off. Hero…” has won the hearts of the internet.

Curiosity clearly got the better of the one-eyed ginger cat wearing a black travel harness as it explored the plane, getting comfortable and settling down in the galley, reports Insider.

In the 13-second clip, an amused flight attendant asks passengers to: “Please send a call button or check your bag if your cat is not in your bag.”

The TikTok video of the escape artist feline has gone viral, with 9.2 million views in just a few days.

People in the comments were quick to fall in love with the unidentified ginger cat. One user replied: “Honestly all flights should have an airplane kitty. Would make everyone more calm for sure!”

“He’s obviously preparing for take-off, leave him alone”, wrote another.

Others speculated that the one-eyed cat was Fred, the beloved ginger cat from the 2017 movie Gifted starring Chris Evans and McKenna Grace, “Omg it’s Fred. Someone call Chris Evans.”

The friendly feline should have been flying in a ventilated pet carrier (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The cat was safely returned to its pet carrier.

A Delta representative told Insider: “Everyone – including our feline friends – are required to remain seated while the aircraft is taxiing for takeoff.”

“While our four-legged friend’s fun was short-lived, it now knows even the hippest of cats must remain in their carrier stowed under the seat in front of their owner.”

Delta’s pet carry-on rules allow cats onboard in a ventilated pet carrier that fits under the seat in front of you. Pet’s must be at least 10 weeks old for domestic travel and will count as travellers one carry-on item.

Last year, passengers on a Southwest Airlines flight were tickled but confused when they spotted a cute French bulldog sniffing about the plane’s aisle. And in 2021, Lewis the greyhound got a taste of luxury many of us will never experience last month, when he flew business class on a Singapore Airlines flight from Melbourne to Italy.