Celebrity Cruises announces 110-night voyage – here’s where it will stop

Celebrity Cruises has unveiled some exciting new updates to its schedule, including its longest cruise to date.

Spanning 110 nights, the ‘Grand Voyage’ will stop at 55 different destinations across 15 countries, from Canada to Hong Kong.

This mammoth voyage will set sail aboard Celebrity Solstice, Celebrity’s newly refurbished vessel, which has just come out of dry dock.

Sailing from 13 September to 31 December 2026, Solstice will first set sail through the Alaskan fjords, taking in the Hubbard Glacier and the Icy Straight Point, before heading on to the Pacific to call at Hawaii, French Polynesia and Fiji, for jungle treks and snorkelling near the coral reefs.

Guests will then continue their journey to New Zealand, Australia and Vanuatu, before voyaging to Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, Hong Kong and China.

A total of 65 days will be spent ashore, and the cruise will also feature eight overnight stays in destinations such as Phuket, Halong Bay and Auckland, so guests can make the most of exploring – and the nightlife – of these vibrant destinations.

Passengers can also choose to book individual itineraries from the Grand Voyage – such as the seven-night ‘Hubbard Glacier’, 10-Night ‘Singapore, Malaysia & Thailand’ and 18-Night ‘Treasures of Tahiti & Fiji’ – if they’d prefer to only join one leg of the journey.

“Our 2026-2027 season offers exciting new and expanded experiences for Celebrity guests to indulge their sense of curiosity across all regions of the world,” said Laura Hodges Bethge, president of Celebrity Cruises.

“Our guests’ love of back-to-back sailings inspired the 110-night Grand Voyage which traverses 55 destinations across 15 countries with no repeated ports to provide an unrivaled elevated journey.”

Other highlights for the 2026-2027 season announced this week include the the European debut of Celebrity Xcel, which will sail its inaugural European season in 2026 and include Celebrity’s first overnight stay in Madeira, Portugal. Meanwhile, Celebrity Silhouette will launch the cruise line’s largest season in Iceland, offering a chance to watch the 2026 solar eclipse at sea.

Bookings for Celebrity Cruise’s Grand Voyage open 10 December 2024.

