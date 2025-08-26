Celebrity River Cruises to start taking deposits for debut 2027 sailings

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Celebrity Cruises will start taking refundable deposits next month for passengers hoping to secure a place on its debut river sailings.

The brand is entering the river cruise market in 2027 and passengers will be able to sign up for priority access to secure a cabin from 3 September on the Celebrity River Cruises website.

Guests who place a fully refundable £400 deposit will receive early access to book a 2027 sailing ahead of the general public when bookings open in 2026 and be among the first to receive the itinerary and cabin details.

The exact itinerary details haven’t yet been revealed but the cruise brand has promised the “sophistication of Edge series ocean ships with European charm”.

The first sailing will be on the Danube and Rhine with Celebrity River Cruises fares including all meals, alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, wifi and one shore excursion each day. Guests will also have the option to add a pre- or post-cruise stay in Prague and Budapest when they open for booking in 2026.

Laura Hodges Bethge, president of Celebrity Cruises, said: “We are excited to offer guests the chance to experience the first-ever Celebrity River Cruises vacations in 2027 with priority booking access.

“Guests will enjoy the warm hospitality Celebrity is known for, on innovative ships, with land experiences unlike any other, as we set sail on Europe’s iconic Danube and Rhine rivers.”

The river cruise market continues to attract new brands.

From next year, tour operator Trafalgar will take two luxury river cruise ships from its sister company Uniworld Boutique River Cruises to enter the market for sailings along the Rhine and the Danube.

Lindblad Expeditions is also bringing its exploration cruises to European rivers.

Departing from April 2026, itineraries include an eight-day Rhine River: Castles, Culture and Culinary Delights trip that passes through the rolling hills and vineyards of the Rhine Gorge.

