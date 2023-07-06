Holidaymakers can save hundreds at Center Parcs – if they swap the UK for Europe

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Holidaymakers who baulk at the price of a Center Parcs stay in the UK could save huge sums by visiting one of the parks across Europe instead.

An investigation from consumer group Which? found hundreds of pounds’ difference, and a trip across the continent often worked out cheaper even when travel costs were considered.

The research compared the cost of a four-night stay for a family of four at 16 Center Parcs sites across England, France and Belgium during four peak periods: August and October school holidays this year, and February half term and the first week of the Easter holidays next year.

On average, the cost of a UK Center Parcs stay massively outstripped the prices paid in mainland Europe, with a UK stay coming in at £1,274 on average, compared to £833 in France and £701 in Belgium.

As the most-visited brand in Which?’s recent survey of UK holiday parks, Center Parcs is consistently popular with guests – though negative comments about the price were common, Which? said. It scored just two stars for value for money, and was described by one respondent as “second-mortgage expensive”.

Center Parcs UK said their parks operate under different market conditions to the European brand and it’s not easy to compare.

The biggest price differences could be found for bookings over October half-term and Easter, partly due to differences between the school calendars here and in Europe. Before travel costs, a family of four staying for four nights in a French Center Parcs could save over two-thirds (69 per cent) of the cost of a UK break.

While a four-night stay over Easter 2024 would set a family back £1,259 on average in the UK, the same break could be had for just £392 in France. While still much cheaper than in the UK, staying in Belgium was pricier than France, costing £800 for four nights.

On average, a family could save 55 per cent by opting for a Center Parcs resort in Belgium rather than the UK over October half term, with a four night break costing just £613, compared to £1,369 in the UK. The savings in France were almost as substantial, with the same stay costing £868 on average.

Even once return travel costs are factored in, families still stand to make large savings overall. Dunkirk is less than an hour’s drive from Belgium’s Center Parcs Park De Haan, and at the time of writing, a return ferry trip for a family of four from Dover to Dunkirk could be booked for approximately £170 during the October half-term.

Similarly, a return car ferry for a family of four from Dover to Calais could be booked for £125 return during October half term, and over Easter weekend a return journey via Le Shuttle can be booked for £179. Calais is just a 2.5 hour drive from Center Parcs Le Lac d’Ailette.

Which? also reported that people could make further savings by booking through the French website ( centerparcs.fr ) instead of the English-language site ( centerparcs.eu ). Spot checks by researchers found that prices for Center Parcs in France and Belgium were £68 cheaper on average on the French website.

Travellers may also stand to make savings on additional activities when staying in a Center Parcs Europe resort. For example, archery costs between £19 and £26.50 at the UK’s Whinfell Forest park, while it costs just £14 at Belgium’s Park de Haan. Similarly, Laser Battle games range in price from £24.50 to £34.50 at Whinfell Forest, and cost just £15 at Park de Haan.

Visitors may benefit from increased flexibility by opting for a European Center Parcs resort too. While Center Parcs UK adds additional charges for changing your reservation, the European parks allow a single fee-free change to reservations up to 21 days before guests’ arrival.

“While a holiday park may feel like a quintessentially British holiday, our research found that it’s well-worth casting your eye beyond the Channel to snap up some significant savings,” said Jo Rhodes, deputy editor of Which? Travel.

“A family of four could save hundreds of pounds by choosing a Center Parcs resort in France or Belgium rather than in the UK, with the biggest savings over the October and Easter half terms. Just do your research before you go, to make sure your chosen park has the facilities and activities you’re looking for.”

A spokesman for Center Parcs UK told The Independent: “Center Parcs UK and Center Parcs Europe are entirely separate companies that share the same brand but operate under very different market conditions, this makes comparisons between the two difficult.

“There is huge demand for our short breaks in the UK which means we are almost full all year round. Sixty per cent of guests will go on to make another booking with us which reflects the quality of the experience we offer.”