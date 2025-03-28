Center Parcs unveils first glance into its latest park in Scotland

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Center Parcs has unveiled a first glance at the multi-million masterplan for its planned resort in the Scottish Borders.

The first iteration of the £400m plans for the proposed Center Parcs village in Hawick shows the potential layout of the holiday company’s latest complex.

The masterplan shows where accommodation, retail, leisure facilities, a heritage centre and other key elements of the village will be situated.

A ‘Subtropical Swimming Paradise’ and a ‘Village Centre’ have been positioned at the park's core, with 700 lodges and apartments dotted around the park.

Many Center Parcs villages include the Subtropical Swimming Paradise, which usually comprises rides, slides, pools, water activities and children’s water play areas.

The Village Centre, also found in other resorts, often features retail, restaurants and cafes, activities spaces and guest services.

Its spa offering, the ‘Aqua Sana Forest Spa’, has also been included next to an area of woodland, which Center Parcs says will create a “tranquil retreat” setting for its guests.

A new loch also feature next to the Village Centre, designed for sports and recreational activities, while a combined nature and heritage centre is also included in the plans.

Wildflower meadows, nature walks, and wetlands, as well as a range of outdoor activities integrated into the natural landscape complete the initial masterplan.

open image in gallery A hand-drawn masterplan of Center Park’s seventh and latest park across the UK and Ireland, with this location to be built in the Scottish Borders ( Center Parcs )

Colin McKinlay, chief executive of Center Parcs, said: "Significant technical and design work is taking place behind the scenes as we work towards making our ambition of bringing Center Parcs to the Scottish Borders a reality.

“As our project team continues to develop plans and engage with the community, we are delighted to reveal the first iteration of our masterplan.

“These consultation events are essential in allowing us to gather feedback and refine our proposals.

“Our goal is to create a destination that integrates seamlessly with the natural environment while providing high-quality accommodation and leisure experiences for families."

Center Parcs said the masterplan will continue to evolve and develop based on public feedback before a final version is submitted with the planning application this summer.

If planning permission is granted, the holiday company predicts that the development will generate 750 to 800 jobs during construction, and once opened, will create around 1,200 permanent roles throughout the village.

The estimated investment to build the village is between £350m and £400m.

Center Parcs currently has six other sites across the UK and Ireland, situated in or near forests, woodland trails and lakes, with a focus on family getaways and adventure activities such as archery, quad biking and aerial treetop courses.

