Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Low-cost airline to launch Paris-New York flights for under £200

The flights will be available from March 2023

Helen Wilson-Beevers
Wednesday 30 November 2022 17:57
Comments
<p>Norse Atlantic Airways said it plans a daily service </p>

Norse Atlantic Airways said it plans a daily service

(Getty Images)

Norse Atlantic Airways has just announced it will offer Paris to New York flights for less than £200.

Set to be a daily service, the flights will be available from March 2023 between New York John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK) and Paris Charles De Gaulle Airport (CDG) from €219 (£189) one-way.

As reported by The Points Guy UK, “Norse said it plans to operate a daily service starting on 26 March 2023. Eastbound flights will depart JFK at 12.30am and arrive in Paris at 2.05pm, all times local. Westbound flights depart at 7.45pm, arriving at 10pm.”

Norse Atlantic Airways started up in February 2021 with the aim to deliver affordable flights on transatlantic routes.

The new budget airline launched in the UK over the summer, offering London to New York return flights on sale from a bargain £255.

Recommended

The daily service from Gatwick to NYC’s JFK airport started on 12 August, operated on a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, with a choice of economy or premium cabins.

Premium fares get you 35 per cent more leg room, a reclining seat and two meal services during transatlantic flights.

The daily flights leave London at 1pm and reach the Big Apple at 3.55pm, with the return leg leaving JFK at 5.55pm and landing in Gatwick at 6.20am the following morning.

The carrier has also been running flights between Gatwick and Oslo as of this summer.

“We are very pleased to now be able to welcome customers looking to book great value flights between London Gatwick and New York JFK,” said Norse Atlantic CEO Bjorn Tore Larsen at the time.

“Customers now have an affordable option allowing them to book a last-minute trip or a holiday of a lifetime with an airline that offers choice and flexibility.”

The long-haul airline currently operates the following routes: Oslo to LA, London to New York, London to Oslo, Berlin to Fort Lauderdale in Miami and Berlin to New York.

Recommended

London-Oslo and London-NYC are currently billed as Norse Atlantic Airways’ most popular routes, with the airline claiming that more affordable flight destinations will be announced soon.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in