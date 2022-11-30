Low-cost airline to launch Paris-New York flights for under £200

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Norse Atlantic Airways has just announced it will offer Paris to New York flights for less than £200.

Set to be a daily service, the flights will be available from March 2023 between New York John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK) and Paris Charles De Gaulle Airport (CDG) from €219 (£189) one-way.

As reported by The Points Guy UK, “Norse said it plans to operate a daily service starting on 26 March 2023. Eastbound flights will depart JFK at 12.30am and arrive in Paris at 2.05pm, all times local. Westbound flights depart at 7.45pm, arriving at 10pm.”

Norse Atlantic Airways started up in February 2021 with the aim to deliver affordable flights on transatlantic routes.

The new budget airline launched in the UK over the summer, offering London to New York return flights on sale from a bargain £255.

The daily service from Gatwick to NYC’s JFK airport started on 12 August, operated on a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, with a choice of economy or premium cabins.

Premium fares get you 35 per cent more leg room, a reclining seat and two meal services during transatlantic flights.

The daily flights leave London at 1pm and reach the Big Apple at 3.55pm, with the return leg leaving JFK at 5.55pm and landing in Gatwick at 6.20am the following morning.

The carrier has also been running flights between Gatwick and Oslo as of this summer.

“We are very pleased to now be able to welcome customers looking to book great value flights between London Gatwick and New York JFK,” said Norse Atlantic CEO Bjorn Tore Larsen at the time.

“Customers now have an affordable option allowing them to book a last-minute trip or a holiday of a lifetime with an airline that offers choice and flexibility.”

The long-haul airline currently operates the following routes: Oslo to LA, London to New York, London to Oslo, Berlin to Fort Lauderdale in Miami and Berlin to New York.

London-Oslo and London-NYC are currently billed as Norse Atlantic Airways’ most popular routes, with the airline claiming that more affordable flight destinations will be announced soon.