These are the cheapest cities for Christmas market breaks in 2025

Two Baltic cities have been named the cheapest places to visit for Christmas market breaks on a budget this year.

The Post Office's annual “Christmas Market Barometer” has revealed that British holidaymakers seeking an affordable Christmas market break this year should look no further than the cities of Vilnius and Riga.

Both cities are cheaper for a two-night weekend break than last year’s most budget-friendly destination, Slovakia’s capital Bratislava, which has seen prices rise by over 11 per cent in 2025.

The league table was calculated by combining the costs of return flights, two nights in three or four-star accommodation, airport transfers, two evening meals with wine, coffee, festive drinks and most importantly, Christmas market snacks.

A break in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius costs a total of £509, which is marginally lower (-0.4 per cent) than last year.

Vilnius’s Christmas market will open on 29 November and will run until 28 December. Alongside its usual traditional Christmas market, the “Design Square” will open in Vinco Kudirkos Square, showcasing over 40 local designers to promote original art and sustainable shopping.

The city’s festivities also extend to an ice rink set up in the Town Hall Square.

Vilnius is also famous for its Cathedral Square Christmas tree, known for its creative design. Last year, it was transformed into a glittering bauble, surrounded by dazzling, golden arcs.

A break to Vilnius is also more than eight per cent cheaper than runner-up Riga, the capital of Latvia, which will set you back £555 for a two-day stint.

The top five cheapest places for a European Christmas market break, according to the Post Office

Items Vilnius, Lithuania Riga, Latvia Bratislava, Slovakia Gdansk, Poland Warsaw, Poland Four cups of coffee £8.33 £11.49 £10.42 £14.08 £13.20 Two three-course meals for two (including a bottle of wine) £137.81 £132.89 £152.64 £135.93 £205 Two return bus/train transfers from airport to city £3.59 £7.18 £3.95 £5.28 £3.17 Four glasses of glühwein £17.96 £14.37 £10.77 £14.96 £17.60 Four pieces of gingerbread or stollen £14.37 £12.57 £14.37 £17.60 £22 Two-nights’ B&B and direct flights or Eurostar for two £327 £377 £376 £398 £328 Total costs £509.06 £555.50 £568.15 £585.85 £588.97

However, prices for meals, drinks and airport transfers are lower in Riga (£178) than in Vilnius (£182).

Riga’s Christmas market starts on 28 November, running until 4 January 2026. Festive holidaymakers will find a traditional market accompanied by live music, including choirs on Saturdays and folk music on Sundays.

Visitors can sample traditional Latvian cuisine at the many food stalls, while unique gifts and handcrafted goods can be purchased from local artisans.

Other cities mentioned in the ranking include Polish cities such as Gdansk and Warsaw.

At the other end of the spectrum, the most expensive Christmas market destination was found to be Copenhagen, with an estimated two-night break of £1,056.

Meals and drinks in the Scandinavian city average £385 – double the price of the four cheapest cities.

Vienna, Prague, Tallinn and Lille were also among the most expensive.

The top five most expensive places for a European Christmas market break, according to the Post Office

Items Lille, France Tallinn, Estonia Prague, Czech Republic Vienna, Austria Copenhagen, Denmark Four cups of coffee £12.57 £12.57 £10.14 £23.35 £17.45 Two three-course meals for two (including a bottle of wine) £159.47 £224.84 £151.25 £240.64 £305.30 Two return bus/train tickets from airport to city £6.46 £7.18 £6.24 £16.52 £17.94 Four glasses of glüwein £14.37 £19.75 £14.81 £21.55 £27.41 Four pieces of gingerbread or stollen £17.96 £14.37 £14.81 £23.35 £17.45 Two-nights’ B&B and direct flights or Eurostar for two £585 £563 £704 £601 £671 Total costs £795.83 £841.71 £901.25 £926.41 £1,056.55

The Post Office said Prague had fallen victim to its lack of three-star hotel accommodation and less flight capacity, meaning it is now in 13th place compared to fifth last year.

Laura Plunkett, head of Travel Money at the Post Office, said it is important for those considering booking a Christmas market break to consider sterling’s dip in value.

“The pound’s fall against the euro is smaller than against other European currencies – five per cent compared with 10.6 per cent against the Hungarian forint and 10.9 per cent against the Swedish kronor.”

“The cost of flights and accommodation will also have a significant impact on overall costs so it is doubly important for holidaymakers planning a trip to do their homework to factor in how sterling’s value, flight and hotel capacity, and meal costs will affect overall costs.

The average price of a European Christmas market break, 2025

Vilnius, Lithuania: £509.06 Riga, Latvia: £555.50 Bratislava, Slovakia: £568.15 Gdansk, Poland: £585.85 Warsaw, Poland: £588.97 Budapest, Hungary: £664.33 Krakow, Poland: £674.17 Berlin, Germany: £691.85 Stockholm, Sweden: £717.23 Zagreb, Croatia: £756.54 Lille, France: £795.83 Tallinn, Estonia: £841.71 Prague, Czech Republic: £901.25 Vienna, Austria: £926.41 Copenhagen, Denmark: £1,056.55

According to the Post Office Christmas Market Barometer

