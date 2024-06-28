Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

There are still incredible bargain holiday deals to be found this summer in some of the most popular destinations, according to research from Which?.

The consumer group searched through thousands of package holidays – more than 3,500 – in order to find ways that last-minute bookers could save money, finding deals in the Spanish islands of Ibiza and Tenerife as well as locations along the coast of Morocco.

Researchers looked at getaways provided by the UK’s largest holiday providers, Jet2 and Tui, finding the cheapest options for a seven-night resort break in the first week of August across all package types.

The 10 cheapest all-inclusive holiday destinations included Ibiza and family favourites such as Mallorca and Fuerteventura. Traditionally popular low-cost destinations in Turkey and Bulgaria also featured on the list.

Topping the table for cheap all-inclusive breaks were the Moroccan west-coast resorts of Agadir, one of Morocco’s most popular beach destinations, and Taghazout, a quiet fishing village that doubles up as a surfer’s paradise.

The analysis shows that at £1,041 per head for a week on average, west coast of Morocco is this summer’s most wallet-friendly option for all-inclusive sunseekers on a budget – plus it offers cooler temperatures due to a refreshing Atlantic breeze.

In second place is Ibiza, where visitors can combine sunshine with a party atmosphere – thanks to the buzzing nightlife. With an average cost per person of £1,046, the third-largest Balearic Island is currently one of the cheapest all-inclusive destinations partly because of the availability of mid-range properties, with options available from as little as £804 per person.

Dalaman in Turkey, and Menorca bagged the third and fourth spots on the list, averaging £1,057 and £1,100 per person respectively.

Which? also looked at room only, self-catering, B&B and half-board packages.

The Turkish resorts of Dalaman and Bodrum top this table, averaging £781 and £800 per person, respectively.

Greek island Kalymnos, previously highlighted by Which? as a great value option for late bookers, continues to offer competitive rates. At an average of £840 per head, this island allows holidaymakers to step into a real-life Mamma Mia without breaking the bank.

Other wallet-friendly Greek destinations included Kefalonia (averaging £911 per person), Lefkas (£929) and Thessaloniki (£937).

Further value options included well-known budget destinations in Antalya, Turkey, and the coast around Bourgas in Bulgaria.

Rory Boland, editor of Which? Travel, said: “Our analysis shows you can have your pick of amazing destinations this summer without spending a fortune.

“There is still plenty of availability at some of the most popular European seaside resorts this summer, but as we get closer to departure dates prices will only increase. Book quickly to get the best price.”

The consumer group previously warned that holidaymakers hoping to save money by booking all-inclusive trips might find themselves splashing out on unexpected extras, with “basic” items missing from the deals.

The research, based on a survey of nearly 2,000 travellers about their experiences of all-inclusive holidays in the last two years, found that the average additional spend was £258 a week for extras inside and outside of resorts. Around 13 per cent of respondents said that they had to pay for soft drinks, while 18 per cent were forced to cover the cost of snacks.