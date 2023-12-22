Holidaymakers warned of extra costs for basics when booking ‘all-inclusive’ holidays

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Holidaymakers hoping to save money by booking all-inclusive trips might find themselves splashing out on unexpected extras, with “basic” items missing from the deals, warns a consumer group.

Which? has found that soft drinks and local alcoholic drinks can often be missing from the headline price, suggesting that that “many all-inclusive-holidays are far from all-in”.

The research, based on a survey of nearly 2,000 travellers about their experiences of all-inclusive holidays in the last two years, found that the average additional spend was £258 a week for extras inside and outside of resorts. Around 13 per cent of respondents said that they had to pay for soft drinks, while 18 per cent were forced to cover the cost of snacks.

Local alcoholic drinks were not included for 21 per cent of respondents.

Those who booked via travel company Expedia spent the most on extras according to the report: £165 per week inside resorts and £228 outside.

Which? asked travellers to rate the company they travelled with in seven categories, including customer service, accommodation, how well the description matched the reality, included benefits and value for money.

The worst performing company overall was Lastminute.com, with a customer score of 63 per cent. Thought it achieved three stars for value for money, it managed no higher than two stars in any of the remaining categories, including customer service, accommodation and included benefits.

Budget rival On The Beach fared better, with a customer satisfaction score of 73 per cent. Holidaymakers were more likely to report that softs drinks and snacks were included in all-inclusive packages too. However, they also reported several restrictions, and food was described by one as “hit and miss”.

At the other end of the table, Jet2holidays took top spot with a customer score of 82 per cent. It scored four stars for value for money, transportation, organisation, how well the description matched the reality and for customer service.

Luxury operator Kuoni came a close second, with a customer score of 81 per cent, followed by over-50s travel firm Saga in third.

Rory Boland, editor of Which? Travel, said: “When budgets are tight, all-inclusive holidays surge in popularity, seemingly offering people a straightforward way to keep holiday costs under control with food, accommodation and drinks all wrapped into the price.

“However, our latest research has found that some all-inclusive holidays are far from being ‘all in’, with some unfortunate guests finding that even basic items like soft drinks weren’t included. If you’re thinking of going all-inclusive for your next getaway, it’s worth taking the time to research what’s on offer – check the terms and conditions carefully to see what’s included, and read reviews from other guests to make sure you won’t be left out of pocket.”