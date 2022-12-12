Eight-year-old double amputee stranded at airport after wheelchair goes missing

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An eight-year-old boy was left “stranded” at Gatwick Airport for five hours this morning after his wheelchair went missing.

Tony Hudgell, a double amputee, was flying back from Lapland on a Jet2 flight with his adoptive parents this morning (12 December), where he had been meeting Santa.

But when they arrived back in England, they found his £6,500 wheelchair had not arrived ready for him, even though his parents had pre-booked assistance.

Airlines were already experiencing significant delays following the snowfall last night, and the family had been delayed by 4.5 hours before the incident.

When the wheelchair finally arrived five hours later, the family found that it had been “twisted and bent” in transit.

Tony’s mother Paula tweeted about the experience at 3am, stating that she was “appalled” with her son’s treatment by Jet2 and Gatwick Airport staff.

She said: “Appalled with @jet2tweets @Gatwick_Airport have been stranded for 3 hrs now with no wheelchair as its still on the plane.”

It was 3am, she continued, and the family had received “no help”. She added: “Double amputee no legs as his wheelchair is his legs. Trying to get help or assistance and nothing #gatwickairport #disabled #wheelchair.”

Jet2’s official Twitter account responded that they were “incredibly sorry to hear of your experience” and that they were attempting to “look into fixing this for you”.

Paula continued that the assistance was “five hours too late”, and that a wheelchair user’s needs had been ignored.

She said: “Assistance was booked in advance. Should have been sorted and when it did come out it was put on the conveyor belt and got twisted and bent. Full complaint on its way. Wheelchair cost us £6,500 so cross.”

Tony is a well known disability advocate, who was left with no legs after a horrific attack by his birth parents when he was just 41 days old. Both parents are serving 10-year prison sentences, and Tony has since been adopted.

Through his disability outreach work he has raised over £1.8m for charity.

A spokesperson for Gatwick Airport told The Independent: “We are aware of this awful situation and apologise for the distress caused to the Hudgell family.

“This is unacceptable and we have picked it up as a matter of urgency with the airline, Jet2, and their ground handler, Menzies. We experienced significant disruption last night and had to close the airport for a two-hour period for safety reasons.”

The Independent has reached out to Jet2 and Menzies for comment.