Gatwick chaos: Passenger reveals she's been stranded at airport for 17 hours

A passenger told Sky News that she had been trapped at Gatwick Airport for 17 hours after her flight to Bali was cancelled.

Snow impacted travel across the UK on Sunday, 11 December, through to Monday, as the Met Office issued yellow weather warnings.

Around 90 flights were cancelled from the airport on Sunday, with 37 cancelled on Monday.

“We couldn’t get any hotels last night, everywhere was fully booked. Everyone’s in the same position, sleeping on the floor,” Bethany Watton said.

