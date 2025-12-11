World’s longest plane journey, lasting 29 hours, takes flight
The new route travels around half the circumference of the globe
The world’s longest commercial flight lasting 29 hours and covering 12,400 miles – around half the circumference of the globe – has been completed.
The China Eastern Airlines flight departed Shanghai on Thursday 4 December at 2am local time, arriving 10 minutes ahead of schedule at Ezeiza International Airport in Buenos Aires at 4.45pm local time.
It stopped in Auckland, New Zealand, to refuel and rotate airline crew. This means it cannot secure the title of the world’s longest direct flight route.
The China to Argentina flight takes more than 25 hours, with the return leg taking an additional four hours, earning it the title of the world’s longest commercial flight route.
Celebrations were held in Shanghai and Buenos Aires to mark the milestone event, while Auckland hosted a welcome ceremony for the arriving plane.
The 316-seat Boeing 777-300ER will now run twice a week year-round and aims to cater to Argentina’s sizable East Asian diaspora, which is one of the South American country’s fastest-growing communities.
“This new route fills the gap in direct flights between Shanghai and major South American cities,” China Eastern Airlines said in a statement.
“It opens a ‘southbound corridor’ connecting opposite ends of the Pacific and reshapes air travel between three continents.”
The service now comes top as the world’s longest commercial airline route, outstripping Singapore Airlines’ 19-hour service between New York and Singapore, which previously held the title.
Australian flag carrier Qantas has announced plans for “Project Sunrise” flights between Sydney, London and New York. The aircraft would be capable of flying up to 22 hours non-stop, courtesy of an additional 20,000 litre fuel tank.
The airline has described the London-Sydney route, which aims to launch in 2027 and cover 10,573 miles, as “the final frontier of long-haul travel”.
The Independent has contacted China Eastern Airlines for further comment.
Read more: This layover trick could save you hundreds on a long-haul flight ticket
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments