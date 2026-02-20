As China goes visa-free, Britain ties itself in knots with complex ETA rules

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The article below is an excerpt from Simon Calder’s travel newsletter. To get the latest from Simon delivered straight to your inbox, simply enter your email address in the box above.

Isolation is not always splendid. Five years ago this week I awoke in the Heathrow Novotel, one of the strip of hotels north of the runways. I had checked in for the final night before this unremarkable property became a quarantine hotel – complete with security guards to ensure none of the guests made a break for it. I checked out on 15 February shortly before the first involuntary inmates from “red list” nations arrived. They paid £1,750 for an all-inclusive package: 10 nights’ accommodation, three meals a day and two Covid tests.

For almost the rest of that miserable pandemic year, travellers arriving from countries regarded as high risk were incarcerated. The system unravelled shortly before Christmas 2021. “I’ve had nine walk out on me so far,” a guard at the Gatwick Sofitel told me in mid-December. “They face a £10,000 fine but the police aren’t interested.” MPs on the Transport Select Committee later found “no evidence” that hotel quarantine provided the slightest benefit compared with self-isolation at home. What a difference five years makes. Yesterday Accor, parent company of Novotel, reported that revenue per available room – RevPAR, the key metric in the hotel industry – rose 4.2 per cent to €76 (£66). People seem much happier when they are free to travel where they wish.

Anticipation is a much more positive emotion than hindsight. I look forward to testing out the new visa-free access to China on a trip to Chengdu in the west of the People’s Republic next month – and hope the key local attraction, officially known as Siguniangshan Scenic Spot, is easier to enjoy than it is to pronounce.

The decision by Beijing to open up to British (and Canadian) passport holders will be transformative. Now that the barricade of red tape has been dismantled, organised cultural tours will continue in much the same way – but China will see a surge in backpackers, keen to explore a low-cost country that until this week was too tricky and expensive to consider. No hidden extras, either: on my last trip to the Chinese resort city of Qingdao, the Sea View Garden Hotel instructed guests: “Your satisfaction is the greatest praise to us, please don’t give tips to our staff.” I recall no sign like that along Isolation Row at Heathrow.

As China eases its rules for British visitors, the red tape for travellers to the UK is getting ever more tangled. From next Wednesday, 25 February, the electronic travel authorisation will be mandatory for all travellers arriving in the United Kingdom except for British and Irish citizens. For UK dual nationals who only have a passport issued by another country, this presents a problem. They are not allowed to apply for an ETA.

Up to now, the government has insisted that only a valid British passport or a “Certificate of Entitlement” costing £589 will allow a dual citizen to be admitted. The change has caused consternation for many people who happen to have UK citizenship but whose lives – and passports – are located elsewhere. They are scrabbling to acquire the required documentation. But this morning it has emerged that airlines can accept a valid foreign passport plus a UK passport that was issued anything up to 37 years ago in lieu of a current British passport.

I advise all travellers to observe all border regulations at all times. But I suspect that some of the 1.2 million UK dual nationals estimated to be resident abroad will still travel on ETAs, even though they are not supposed to apply for them. They will bet that airlines and ferry firms – the organisations with the hapless task of enforcing the new rules – will be content with proof that the passenger possesses a valid passport and apparently legitimate ETA. In a time-pressured pre-departure environment, if the computer says “yes” when presented with the traveller's foreign passport, the transport operators will not diligently go on to investigate whether that person has British citizenship by birth or descent.

I cannot envisage any passenger being told: “You can't enter the UK because you are British.” A few transgressors may be identified on arrival when a UK Border Force officer chooses to examine their passport. But most people who decide to infringe the rules will probably get away with it by whizzing through the eGates.

Sign up for Simon’s newsletter

Simon Calder’s exclusive twice-weekly travel newsletter for The Independent is packed with insight, inspiration and trusted advice to help you explore better.

The newsletter is your guide to planning smarter journeys: from finding the best low-impact ways to get around to choosing destinations that benefit local communities.

Each Friday and Sunday, you’ll receive a curated digest of the biggest developments in travel, along with unbeatable deals, destination ideas, and my expert tips on where, when and how to go.

To sign up, simply enter your email address in the box at the top of this article.

You can also head to our newsletter preference centre to sign up for the email.