Your annual reminder that Christmas crackers are banned by 18 airlines

This is your annual festive reminder that Christmas crackers are banned by a number of airlines worldwide.

The seasonal tradition to pull crackers at Christmastime dates back to the Victorian era, and this fun table decoration is classically only found in the UK and Ireland.

For those unfamiliar with Christmas crackers, they’re an often colourful paper or cardboard package pulled by two people sitting next to each other. When the Christmas cracker makes its snapping noise, one person gets most of the cracker, while the other will be left with its empty end. The lucky winner traditionally gets a party hat, joke and a token toy.

But for passengers planning to travel overseas with a box of crackers in their luggage ready for Christmas Day, this may not be possible, depending on the airline.

According to recent research by Petebarden.co.uk, security reasons mean that 18 airlines completely prohibit crackers on flights.

Those banning crackers altogether include: Aer Lingus, American Airlines, Delta, KLM, Ryanair, Air France, Air New Zealand, Cathay Pacific, Emirates, Norwegian and United Airlines.

Meanwhile, some airlines allow crackers if the decorations are transported sealed and remain in the aircraft’s hold. These specifications cover one or two boxes of crackers, and this allowance varies per airline.

For example, British Airways, Qantas and Qatar all allow two boxes of crackers per passenger, as long as they are stored in the hold.

However, Eastern Airways, South African Airlines and Virgin Atlantic only allow one box (also transported in the hold only).

In keeping with the above airlines, EasyJet’s rules specify crackers must be sealed, but the budget airline has the most relaxed rules, and stipulates two boxes can be taken in the aircraft’s cabin or hold.

All airlines which have banned crackers