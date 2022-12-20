Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Simon Calder’s Travel email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Singapore Airlines’ class signage in an airport prompted a TikTok user to post a video joking about the differences.

The four boards are captured pointing passengers towards first class, premium economy class, business class and economy class.

“Who did this photoshoot?”, @son_dawg_millionare asked on the post, before adding a video walking followers through the signs he’d spotted.

The boards marking first class, premium economy class and business class all depict a smiling woman with her hands clasped together, appearing to welcome passengers.

User Sonny-Joe Flanagan starts the video by saying in an upbeat voice: “But first class, you’re going to have a great time.”

“Welcome to business class. You’ll love it,” he adds, when walking past another sign at an airport’s Singapore Airlines section.

But when he gets to the last board, he’s heard sighing - seemingly as a commentary about the woman on this board looking a bit less happy than on the previous ones. “Economy. That’s OK. You will survive,” he finishes.

The woman on the economy board is still smiling, but not as broadly as the other models, and her shoulders appear slumped.

The video has had over one million views and counting, and other users were quick to add their own comments underneath.

“Not her smile slightly fading,” one wrote.

Several people also said that Singapore Airlines’ economy section is better than that of other airlines, with one person writing: “Honestly I flew once with them in economy and I loved it, best flight ever!”

“I would take SIA economy over any other carrier,” another person posted.

Users appreciated the post’s humour, and one commented: “Hahaha this is the sorta stuff I think to myself when I see stuff like this.”

“Never saw it that way,” someone added, and the original poster replied: “I know right lol.”