Influencer fined $285 after firing golf ball into Grand Canyon as a ‘prank’

Katie Sigmond has millions of social media followers

Helen Wilson-Beevers
Thursday 08 December 2022 14:20

<p>The TikToker posted the video in October </p>

The TikToker posted the video in October

(Facebook / Grand Canyon National Park)

A social media influencer has been fined $285 after posting a video of herself firing a golf ball into the Grand Canyon on October 26.

Katie Sigmond has 7 million followers on TikTok and 3 million followers on Instagram, and is best known for prank videos, as well as both travel and golf-focused content.

The video – which has since been deleted – also shows Ms Sigmond apparently throwing the golf club into the canyon.

On 27 October Grand National Park posted on Facebook that “an individual posted a video to her personal TikTok page showing her hitting a golf ball and throwing a golf club into the canyon near Mather Point.”

“Grand Canyon Law Enforcement identified, located and contacted the individual responsible for the incident. Charges and a court appearance for the individual are pending,” the social media statement continues.

Grand Canyon Law Enforcement finished by saying: “Throwing objects over the rim of the canyon is not only illegal but can also endanger hikers and wildlife who may be below.”

On a Reddit thread discussing the incident, people were quick to share their opinions.

“These people should be banned from the national park system,” posted one user, while another replied: “I’d say no fine and make them find the club.”

Ms Sigmond was charged with disorderly conduct for creating a hazardous condition and tossing/throwing items to the canyon, which are both class B misdemeanours in the US federal courts system.

As such, she faced up to six months in prison and a maximum of $5,000 in fines.

She was fined $285 and this agreement was signed by Sigmond and federal authorities. The amount includes a processing fee of $60.

According to Stuff, Ms Sigmond also faced a third charge of littering, but this was dismissed providing she paid for the other misdemeanours.



