A TikTok video of an airport brawl between passengers has gone viral, after the passenger who filmed it claimed it was the second spat she had seen break out in 10 minutes.

“I think we’re all a bit cranky from the #travelchaos aren’t we?” TikTok user Jillaine wrote on the video app, showing several passengers shouting and squaring up to one another in an airport terminal.

Although she didn’t tag the airport location, in the comments Jillaine appeared to confirm that it was Cleveland Airport in Ohio.

“If you are travelling this summer, forget everything you knew about travelling - it’s chaos everywhere,” read the caption on the video.

“This was the second fight I saw within 10 minutes,” added Jillaine.

She soundtracked the clip with a woman singing “I wanna go home” in a high-pitched voice. The video has already had 763,000 views and attracted 769 comments.

Hundreds of TikTok users took to the comments to bemoan the state of travel as people return to the skies en masse.

“People have gotten so angry and rude in the past few years. It’s actually so exhausting to deal with,” wrote one.

“I feel so bad for staff and crew, the way they were being treated both on the plane and off was terrible,” agreed the original poster.

Some commenters were startled by the heated confrontations in the video.

“You have to be extra unhinged to fight in an airport. I’m not trying to get on a no fly list,” wrote Meagan Perki.

“This is why you’ll always find me in the VIP lounge,” wrote Joshua Portnof.

“I knew this was Cleveland before even really observing the signs,” wrote follower Ashley, to which Jillaine responded with several laughing-face emojis.

The Independent has approached Cleveland Airport for comment.

Many of the world’s airports and airlines have experienced more disruptive and angry passengers than usual as travel rebounds from Covid restrictions.

In May, police were called to Dublin airport after a vicious fight broke out between a number of passengers.

Several videos of the incident were shared on social media.

Meanwhile in November, multiple fights broke out between passengers at Minneapolis airport after a flight landed shortly after midnight.

And in December, a violent fight broke out at a crowded Miami International Airport, with a police officer captured on video pulling out a gun, as a large crowd gathered around him.