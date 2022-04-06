With just over a week to go until California’s ultra-glam Coachella Festival, the world’s influencers will no doubt be preening and packing.

But only a rare few get to descend on the event in a dedicated influencer’s plane, with only Instagram’s finest aboard.

The flight offered by “new airline” Willa Air, chartered and branded by content creator’s finance app, Willa.

It will take off from Los Angeles for the festival site in Indio, California - just 120 miles east - with bloggers enjoying private transfers, a Champagne breakfast and even IV drips on the fuzzy-headed return leg.

They won’t have much time to dig into that fizz-laden feast, however - the approximate flight time from LA to Indio is just 36 minutes. Perhaps the pilot will gift their precious cargo with an extra circle before landing.

It’s also something of a golden ticket for the TikTokerati - influencers must apply online before 8 April, and only 12 will be selected for a seat on the jet.

Users of the Willa app will unsurprisingly be prioritised, but in terms of following the team is looking more for quality than quantity.

“In order to fly, it’s not simply about having the most followers, but creating a well-rounded experience fuelled by great influencers,” explains a spokesperson.

The brand’s cofounder and CMO, Aron Levin, told Travel + Leisure this is just the first high-profile event Willa Air will be flying to.

“We launched Willa Air to provide convenient travel for the content creators who are jetting off to events across the US. Naturally, we are launching during Coachella, one of the biggest influencer events of the year.

“Willa was founded with the mission of helping creators, and quick, seamless travel is one of the many ways we are supporting our audience.”

That’s going to be a lot of inflight selfies.