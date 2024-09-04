Support truly

A leading ferry operator says it will no longer turn away passengers heading for France if their passport is full of border stamps.

The Independent contacted Condor Ferries after Lisa Fairhurst, 54, was denied boarding a ferry from Jersey to the French port of St-Malo.

Ms Fairhurst, an accountant from Wigan, had planned a two-centre holiday combining Jersey with St-Malo. She paid £35 for the 85-minute voyage on 21 August.

But when she arrived at the island’s main port, Condor Ferries staff refused to allow her on board because her British passport had no space for stamps.

Since Brexit, EU border officials are obliged to stamp UK passports on arrival and departure. Each round- trip uses up half a page of a passport, and frequent travellers can quickly find their travel document has no space.

At the time of Ms Fairhurst’s journey, the company insisted: “Passports should have at least two blank pages for entry and exit stamps.”

There is no such rule. The Schengen Area border code, which controls access from the UK into most European nations, makes clear that a traveller whose passport is full should be given a piece of paper “to which further stamps can be affixed”.

The border code states: “The lack of empty pages in a passport is not, in itself, a valid and sufficient ground to refuse the entry of a person.”

Stamp collection: Each round-trip to Europe uses up half a passport page

Ms Fairhurst told The Independent: “At the time I was very upset as I was travelling to Mont Saint Michel the following day. I lost all my accommodation and excursion costs as the cancellation was so late.

“Also, as a lone female traveller it was very stressful trying to find a room in Jersey in August at such short notice.”

To make matters worse, Ms Fairhurst became concerned about a family holiday planned for September. As she had been led to believe that her passport was not valid for travel to Europe, she paid to bring forward her flight home from Jersey in order to apply for a new document.

“This has caused additional unnecessary stress,” she said. In total the decision to deny her boarding triggered costs of £350.

Condor Ferries has agreed to reimburse the ferry fare and her hotel costs in Jersey and St-Malo, totalling £280. She has also been offered a £70 voucher to enable her to make the round-trip from Jersey to St-Malo again.

Ms Fairhurst said: “I am now happy with the resolution and hope to do the trip again sometime soon. I am just hopeful no one else will have to go through this disappointment and stress.”

A spokesperson for the ferry firm said: “The requirement for having two blank pages on a passport for entry and exit stamps is from French customs and immigration.

“In discussions with the police in St-Malo this week, we have now agreed to pre-notify them with the name of any national who does not have space, to avoid any problems on arrival.”

Condor Ferries still tells passengers: “Passports should at least have two blank pages for entry and exit stamps.” But this condition can safely be disregarded.

The Independent has sought further clarification from the chief of police in St-Malo about the stipulation.

Once the EU entry-exit system is introduced in November 2024, British passports will no longer be stamped at Schengen Area borders.