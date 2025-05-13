Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Copenhagen is bringing back an initiative allowing tourists to the city to ‘pay’ for attractions with sustainable actions, this time returning for twice as long, tripling the experiences on offer, and rewarding visitors arriving in the city via train.

CopenPay was launched last year, running for a month in the summer as a green economy initiative, allowing visitors to carry out climate-friendly actions in exchange for entry to some of the city's best experiences and attractions.

The city has decided to bring back CopenPay for a second year in a row, but has amped up its programme with a chance to win awards for arriving in Copenhagen via train or using other sustainable transport modes.

The initiative was created in response to concerns over tourism being a major contributor to CO2 emissions, so Wonderful Copenhagen, the tourism organisation of the capital region of Denmark, has created CopenPay to try to change the mindset of tourists and encourage green choices.

After the success of the pilot programme last year, CopenPay has come back triple the size, with 90 participating attractions across Copenhagen and running twice as long – nine weeks, from 17 June to 17 August.

Attractions such as the National Museum, Kronborg Castle in Elsinore, the National Gallery of Denmark, GoBoat, Copenhill, the Urban Garden, and Donkey Republic bike rentals are among the participating experiences in CopenPay this year.

CopenPay will also offer perks to visitors who arrive by train, including free bike rentals, yoga sessions, guided tours or discounted entry to some of the city’s best attractions.

Among the rewards for their actions, beer-loving tourists could receive a free guided tour at the Carlsberg brewery or experience the setting that inspired Shakespeare by taking public transport or biking to Elsinore, where Kronborg Castle sits.

Free entry into the castle can even be obtained by collecting flower seeds in the city centre and planting them in designated green areas or pots.

open image in gallery Biking, using the train and other public transport will be rewarded through CopenPay ( Getty Images )

CopenPay also offers discounts for travellers arriving in an electric car, as well as rewards for travelling by bike or public transport.

Visitors will be rewarded for travelling less by staying longer in the city, particularly those who book four or more nights in Copenhagen.

Tourists can also carry out green actions, such as taking part in a cleanup, or choose plant-based food, in exchange for perks.

CopenPay generally operates on trusting visitors that they are truthful and that they have carried out their sustainable actions, but for some rewards tourists will need to show proof of participation, such as train tickets, photos of biking, or confirmation of participation in a cleanup.

Last year’s CopenPay run saw bike rentals increase by 29 per cent, tons of litter collected, and 98 per cent of participants saying they would recommend the initiative.

Søren Tegen Pedersen, CEO of Wonderful Copenhagen, said: "Tourism must move from being an environmental burden to a force for positive change.

“Luckily, there is a big willingness among tourists to contribute positively to the destinations they visit.

“With CopenPay, we aim to raise travellers’ awareness about choices and impact. At the same time, we provide our visitors with an easy and locally based way to contribute to our city.

“And hopefully, they will leave inspired to do more responsible actions back home and on their next travel.”

Visit www.copenpay.com to see actions and rewards available at each participating attraction.

