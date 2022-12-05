Two corgis get to fly business class

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Two corgis just took their first long-haul flight in business class - and the internet has gone wild.

The two corgis, Peanut and Mindy, belong to Tommy Suriwong and his partner, and flew from Singapore to San Francisco on Singapore Airlines flight SQ33 in November this year.

Suriwong posted about the experience to his Facebook page, joking that this was a “Singapore Airlines SQ33 SFO-SIN with built-in corgi seating area,” along with a very cute photo.

The photo shows the two corgis in their seats in business class, complete with in-flight televisions. The two pups even have their own Instagram page, @mindyandpeanutcorgifam, where they documented the journey.

Suriwong explained in the post that taking the corgis wasn’t an easy ride, and that he and his partner carried out preparation beforehand.

The couple played realistic aeroplane sounds on YouTube for several nights before the flight using surround sound speakers to get the corgis used to the noises.

They also visited the airport a few weeks before the flight, so that they could meet the ground crew and get used to the space.

He said: “Totally worked! The dogs got the celebrity treatment (as usual) with the ground crew taking selfies with them and giving them lots of cuddle and pets.

“We also got time to ask questions and verify the document list we had was correct.”

One corgi travelled in Suriwong’s rucksack, while the other trotted out in front. Suriwong praised his “well behaving” corgis who loved to “sniff out new places”.

“For those opposed to dogs, I get it but I purposely chose the row nearest to the exits,” Suriwong added. “Also our dogs are well behaved so it’s not like they were barking or running around. Mostly just slept and cuddled.”