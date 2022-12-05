Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Two corgis get to fly business class

The dogs’ owner has shared tips for others wanting to travel with their pets

Ella Doyle
Monday 05 December 2022 14:15
Comments
<p>The corgis received “celebrity treatment” </p>

The corgis received “celebrity treatment”

(Tommy Suriwong)

Two corgis just took their first long-haul flight in business class - and the internet has gone wild.

The two corgis, Peanut and Mindy, belong to Tommy Suriwong and his partner, and flew from Singapore to San Francisco on Singapore Airlines flight SQ33 in November this year.

Suriwong posted about the experience to his Facebook page, joking that this was a “Singapore Airlines SQ33 SFO-SIN with built-in corgi seating area,” along with a very cute photo.

Recommended

The photo shows the two corgis in their seats in business class, complete with in-flight televisions. The two pups even have their own Instagram page, @mindyandpeanutcorgifam, where they documented the journey.

Suriwong explained in the post that taking the corgis wasn’t an easy ride, and that he and his partner carried out preparation beforehand.

The couple played realistic aeroplane sounds on YouTube for several nights before the flight using surround sound speakers to get the corgis used to the noises.

They also visited the airport a few weeks before the flight, so that they could meet the ground crew and get used to the space.

He said: “Totally worked! The dogs got the celebrity treatment (as usual) with the ground crew taking selfies with them and giving them lots of cuddle and pets.

Recommended

“We also got time to ask questions and verify the document list we had was correct.”

One corgi travelled in Suriwong’s rucksack, while the other trotted out in front. Suriwong praised his “well behaving” corgis who loved to “sniff out new places”.

“For those opposed to dogs, I get it but I purposely chose the row nearest to the exits,” Suriwong added. “Also our dogs are well behaved so it’s not like they were barking or running around. Mostly just slept and cuddled.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in