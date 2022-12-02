Lone dog patiently waits behind yellow safety line before boarding Queensland train

Queensland Rail shared some “paw-some” footage showing a well-behaved dog boarding a train all by itself.

After waiting patiently behind the yellow safety line, the lone dog hopped onto the train, even remembering to “mind the gap.”

Sharing the video on Facebook, the railway company said: “The pup-arazzi caught this doggo adventuring on our network.

“After waiting behind the yellow line, the rail smart pup boarded at Park Road and travelled all the way to Yeerongpilly.”

