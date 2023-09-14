Couple escorted off plane after being caught having sex in toilet on easyJet flight
Participation in ‘Mile High Club’ seen by millions in viral video
A couple who were caught in the middle of a sex act in a plane toilet on a recent easyJet flight had to be escorted off the aircraft by police.
Mortifying footage of the pair being exposed mid-flight by cabin crew has been widely shared on social media, with a video on X/Twitter being viewed almost five million times.
A flight attendant can be seen opening the door to the toilet, with a man and a woman inside in a state of undress.
Before the pair are revealed, laughter can be heard in the cabin, with someone shouting “come on” to the staff member – though cabin crew at the rear of the plane appear embarrassed.
A fellow passenger close to the action screeched: “Oh my f***ing God”.
A spokesperson for easyJet told The Independent: “We can confirm that this flight from Luton to Ibiza on 8 September was met by police on arrival due to the behaviour of two passengers onboard.”
It is unclear what action – if any – was taken against the two passengers involved.
While there is no UK law that explicitly deals with sex on a plane, it is “an offence intentionally to engage in sexual activities in a public lavatory” under section 71 of the Sexual Offences Act 2004.
The majority of comments under the video saw the funny side, with one X user writing: “Hope that wasn’t the pilot.”
Others took aim at the no-frills approach of certain budget airlines, with Chris posting: “Ryanair would absolutely charge for this extra.”
Earlier this year, an OnlyFans model took a slightly less public route to joining the “Mile High Club”.
Caitlyn Rose and her partner Micheal Coate splashed out £900 to rent a private jet to get it on over the Las Vegas Strip.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies