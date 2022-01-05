Pre-departure Covid tests for travel to England have been scrapped in the latest government review of restrictions.

Boris Johnson has confirmed that fully vaccinated travellers and under 18s will no longer have to present a negative coronavirus test (PCR or lateral flow) before being allowed to embark on their journey to England.

The requirement for all arrivals to take a PCR test on the day they enter the country or one of the two following days and self-isolate until they receive a negative result will also be axed from 4am on 7 January.

Vaccinated travellers and those aged 17 and under can instead take a cheaper lateral flow test within the two-day window, and need not quarantine while they await the result.

“From Friday we will be scrapping the pre-departure test...we will also be lifting the requirement to isolate on arrival,” Mr Johnson said during today’s PMQs.

Although the current easing of restrictions currently only applies to England, it is likely that the governments in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland will follow suit.

None of the current travel rules will change for unvaccinated travellers aged 18 and over - they must continue to present a negative pre-departure test, quarantine for 10 days upon arrival, and take a PCR test on days two and eight of self-isolation.

This may be reduced to five days’ quarantine in England for those who opt to purchase a third Covid test, taken on day five.

While vaccinated travellers must still pay for their post-arrival test - using free NHS lateral flow tests is not permitted for inbound travel - removing the need for a pre-departure test will save anything from around £20 to $250 (£185) in some cases for travel from the US.

Post-arrival PCR tests currently cost around £50-£80. The cost is likely to halve.

The easing of rules will see inbound travel restrictions return to what they were between 24 October and 30 November last year.

The reintroduction of pre-departure testing was in response to the threat of the Omicron variant; now that it is prevalent in the UK, the travel industry has long been calling for the government to lift onerous restrictions for inbound tourists.

The transport secretary Grant Shapps has confirmed the easement of the testing requirement for travellers to England, tweeting that “these measures are no longer proportionate” now that Omicron “is the dominant variant and is widespread in the UK.”