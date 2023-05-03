Which countries still have Covid travel restrictions?

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The United States will finally align with most major tourist nations by scrapping its remaining Covid travel restrictions from 12 May 2023.

The current rules mean that many unvaccinated international visitors have been banned from the US for over three years, since President Trump banned UK and European travellers at the start of the pandemic.

When Joe Biden took over as president in January 2021, he continued Donald Trump’s ban on visitors from the UK and many other countries for almost a year.

Eventually America opened up to fully vaccinated British and other nationality visitors in November 2021. But international travellers without Covid jabs have faced an additional 18-month wait.

The relaxation is likely to cause a surge in travel and possibly a hike in prices as previously barred visitors make family, business and holiday trips.

The travel industry has, predictably, welcomed the easing of restrictions. But some other major nations retain strict Covid rules.

These are the key questions and answers.

What are the current US travel rules?

International visitors to the US must be fully vaccinated and show a “record issued by an official source (eg public health agency, government agency) in the country where the vaccine was given”.

“Fully vaccinated” means the traveller having had “all recommended doses in their primary series of Covid-19 vaccine” at least two weeks before travel.

There is no requirement to have had a booster jab.

From a British perspective, the NHS Covid pass – available free from the NHS in the traveller’s UK nation – suffices. All the checks are carried out by the transatlantic airline, which is required to “match the name and date of birth to confirm the passenger is the same person reflected on the proof of vaccination” and verify that the traveller is fully vaccinated.

What is changing?

At the end of the day on Thursday 11 May, America’s “Covid-19 public health emergency” officially ends. From the following day, international travellers will no longer need to demonstrate to airlines that they have received Covid jabs.

Why have the restrictions been in force for so long?

The White House claims they have helped “to slow the spread of new variants entering the country and to allow our healthcare system time to effectively manage access to care if faced with an increase in cases and hospitalisations”.

More than a million Americans have died of Covid-19 since the pandemic began early in 2020. As recently as last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that more than 1,000 people died in the previous seven days – though that was the lowest weekly death toll from the virus since March 2020.

Announcing the change, a White House spokesperson said: “Covid continues to be a problem. But our healthcare system or public health resources are far more able to respond to the threat that Covid poses to our country and do so in a way that does not cause problems with access to care for Americans.”

What does the travel industry say?

A spokesperson for Virgin Atlantic, which flies to 12 American destinations, said: “The relaxation of the vaccination requirement for foreign nationals removes barriers for frictionless travel to the US, our heartland for nearly 40 years. It will give a boost to transatlantic customer demand as a busy summer approaches.”

The US-based Global Business Travel Association also welcomed the change. Suzanne Neufang, the chief executive, said: “It will also help free up critical time and resources, such as global staff and operations of airlines and airports, contributing to an improved passenger experience.”

What will the effect be?

Expect demand to be even stronger across the Atlantic – particularly in the near future, ie late May and June. Usually these months are significantly cheaper for economy class transatlantic flights, with less pressure on seats and fares than July and August. But with millions of prospective travellers suddenly allowed to travel they could prove busy – and expensive.

A benchmark British Airways return flight from London Heathrow to New York on 1 June for a week is currently selling at £554 return, with cabin baggage only. One month later, the lowest fare is £768 return.

Before the Covid pandemic, fares were significantly lower.

Any other red tape?

Visitors to the United States must comply with existing immigration regulations, including presenting a valid visa or Esta (America’s online entry permit).

Which countries still have Covid travel restrictions?

Until last month the UK and the US imposed testing requirements on people arriving from mainland China, but these have now been lifted.

China is the main outlier in terms of Covid travel rules. While Chinese citizens can now travel abroad, international tourists are still not admitted. Anyone travelling for work or to visit family needs a negative PCR test within 48 hours of boarding a flight to China. You might also be tested on arrival. (These restrictions do not apply to Hong Kong, for which no tests are required, regardless of your vaccination status.)

The other very large nation with restrictions in place is Brazil – where travellers who are unvaccinated must test negative for Covid within the 24 hours before their flight. Keep those NHS vaccination records on your phone, and ideally printed out, because the Foreign Office warns: “There are additional local requirements to show proof of vaccination in order to access certain places … including hotels, restaurants and gyms.”