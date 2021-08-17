Following the controversy around the cost of pre-travel Covid testing, it has now emerged that just 6 per cent of positive test swabs are being sent off for further analysis - a vital step in tracking new variants.

Research by the Liberal Democrats found that only 293 of the 4,998 samples that came back positive during the period of 1-21 July went on to be analysed further for possible mutations of the virus, a process known as sequencing.

During the same period, British travellers are estimated to have spent more than £26m on testing.

This adds to the wider frustration among travellers at the price tag attached to each round of pre-travel tests; Britain is one of the most expensive places to procure a PCR test, with families of four currently paying an average of £552 on top of their holiday costs.

Even fully vaccinated holidaymakers must book a PCR test for the second day after arriving back in the UK from an amber list country, at an average cost of £75 per person.

“Travellers are paying through the nose for a system that isn’t doing its job,” said Liberal Democrats health spokesperson, Munira Wilson.

“The government is not only dragging its feet over the cost of PCR tests but isn’t even using most of them to track new variants. They must cap the cost of PCR tests for travel and ensure that as many as possible are sequenced for new variants.”

Last week, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps emphasised the importance of continuing PCR testing in order to track virus mutations, telling Sky News: “PCR tests are helpful because they will help out clinicians and scientists work together to keep a very close eye on variants … We’re just reminding people that it helps our scientists sequence the [Covid-19] genome.”

The Independent has approached the Department of Health and Social Care for comment.