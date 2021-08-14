Covid news - live: Travel test price to be slashed as Sajid Javid warns of ‘cowboy-like’ testing firms
The cost of Covid travel tests for people who arrive from abroad into the UK is to be slashed as part of plans to make holidays easier for Britons, the Department of Health and Social Care has said.
Tests for travellers returning from green list countries or from amber list countries if they are fully-vaccinated are set to be reduced from £88 to £68.
Meanwhile, the cost for people arriving from amber list countries who are not fully vaccinated is set to go down from £170 to £136 for two tests.
Health secretary Sajid Javid said that he wanted to protect travellers from “exploitative practices” as he warned of the possibility of private testing companies “misleading” the public.
“Too many providers are acting like cowboys and that needs to stop. The public should be allowed to enjoy their summer holidays without having to face excessive costs or anxiety,” Mr Javid said.
Australia’s most populous state reports record daily Covid cases
Australia’s most populous state has reported a daily record of 466 new local Covid-19 infections, up from a previous record tally of 390 cases reported on Friday.
Four people have died overnight, bringing the death toll in New South Wales from an outbreak of the Delta variant first detected in Sydney in mid-June to 42.
New South Wales premier Gladys Berejiklian said this week that fines for breaking pandemic rules such as breaching quarantine orders had been increased from 1,000 Australian dollars (£530) to AU$5,000.
Sydney residents will be restricted to within 5 kilometers (3 miles) of home, half the distance they were previously allowed.
The government later announced that all of New South Wales would be locked down from 5pm until 22 August.
“We know that the lockdown, coupled with a strong, targeted vaccination program. is what is going to get us out of this dire situation,” Ms Berejiklian said.
China’s researchers influenced findings of Covid origins report, WHO expert says
Chinese researchers did not want a lab-leak theory to be included in the World Health Organisation’s report on the origins of Covid-19 and influenced the presentation of research findings, a WHO expert has said.
“In the beginning, they didn’t want anything about the lab [in the report], because it was impossible, so there was no need to waste time on that,” Peter Ben Embarek, who was one of the team leaders in the WHO investigation, told the Danish television channel TV2.
Our reporter, Shweta Sharma, has the full story below:
First children aged 12 to 15 in Ireland to receive Covid vaccine
The first children in Ireland aged 12 to 15 are set to receive a Covid-19 vaccine on Saturday as vaccination centres open their doors across the country.
About 65,000 children had signed up for a vaccine by Friday morning, 24 hours after registration opened.
It remains unclear how many children will receive a vaccine this weekend but the country’s Health Service Executive has said that it wants to vaccinate this age group “rapidly and quickly”.
“Many of those who will have registered yesterday will have already received appointments for this weekend, I'm very happy to say that,” HSE chief executive Paul Reid said on Friday.
“Our teams and vaccination centres are strongly focused to try and get this job done rapidly and quickly.”
Sajid Javid warns of ‘cowboy-like’ testing companies
Health secretary Sajid Javid has warned that some companies offering Covid travel tests are “acting like cowboys” as he announced plans for a 10-day internal review starting this weekend of the pricing and standards of service from providers of the tests.
Mr Javid said consumers and families needed to be protected from “exploitative practices”, with high quality tests available at a reasonable price.
The minister added that he had ordered the Department of Health and Social Care to urgently review the list of private providers recommended on the government’s website to ensure pricing is clearer and transparent.
“Any provider found to be misleading the public will be kicked off,” Mr Javid said.
“Too many providers are acting like cowboys and that needs to stop. The public should be allowed to enjoy their summer holidays without having to face excessive costs or anxiety.”
Government cuts price of travel Covid tests by £20
The government has cut the price of NHS Covid tests for travel by £20 following criticism of the costs being imposed on holidaymakers this summer.
Travellers, including people who have been fully vaccinated, have had to shell out hundreds of pounds on PCR tests in recent months - a requirement that some fear is deterring people from going abroad.
Our policy correspondent, Jon Stone, has the full story below:
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic today.
