✕ Close Related video: Nightclubs reopened in Scotland last week as most Covid restrictions in the country were lifted

The cost of Covid travel tests for people who arrive from abroad into the UK is to be slashed as part of plans to make holidays easier for Britons, the Department of Health and Social Care has said.

Tests for travellers returning from green list countries or from amber list countries if they are fully-vaccinated are set to be reduced from £88 to £68.

Meanwhile, the cost for people arriving from amber list countries who are not fully vaccinated is set to go down from £170 to £136 for two tests.

Health secretary Sajid Javid said that he wanted to protect travellers from “exploitative practices” as he warned of the possibility of private testing companies “misleading” the public.

“Too many providers are acting like cowboys and that needs to stop. The public should be allowed to enjoy their summer holidays without having to face excessive costs or anxiety,” Mr Javid said.