A new cruise line will charge up to $10 million for passengers to spend their lives in a luxury suite at sea.

Crescent Seas, a residential cruise line formed in March, was founded by Russell Galbut, former chairman of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings.

The luxury cruise company said its ships are designed for those who “seek adventure and discovery” to “explore the world without leaving the comforts of home”.

Crescent Seas plans to sail a fleet of five residential ships, with three confirmed so far – Navigator, Insignia and The Ocean.

Regent Seven Seas ship Navigator has been chartered for a $50 million refit next year, with Oceania Cruises’ Insignia set to be ready in 2027.

Purpose-built ship The Ocean is planned for 2032, with two other vessels proposed to join the fleet in 2028 and 2029.

The 210 residences on Navigator will range from $750,000 to $8 million for world sailings starting next December from Port Miami.

Sales opened for residences on the ship on 9 April during the annual Seatrade Cruise Global conference in Miami.

Insignia’s 290 residences will be priced between $650,000 and $10 million.

On board, residents will find Michelin-inspired dining, a state-of-the-art spa, a fitness centre and cooking classes.

Mr Galbut told The Telegraph that residents are expected to buy $32,500 worth of food coupons a year “to contribute to the operation of the food and beverage on board”.

Co-working spaces with Starlink internet connection, onshore activities and evening entertainment are also available to luxury cruisers, alongside a “6-star service” provided by white glove butlers and the crew.

The line says cruise itineraries will access destinations including Hawaii, Seychelles, Singapore, Iceland and Barcelona, as well as smaller ports, with port stays up to four days long to “immerse in local culture”.

Mr Galbut, founder and chairman of Crescent Seas, said: “As a developer, I know real estate has always been defined by location, location, location, as we say. With Crescent Seas, we've eliminated that limitation. Residents will have a view corridor like never before.

“Now, your home isn't bound to a single address – it moves with you, taking you to the world's most breathtaking destinations.”

The Apollo Group will oversee onboard logistics, Norwegian Cruise Line the technical management of ship operations and interior designs by MAWD, Lissoni & Partners and Journey design firm.

Marisa Galbut, president of Crescent Seas, added: “Imagine travelling the world without ever leaving the comfort of your own home. With our ownership model, families can share once-in-a-lifetime experiences seamlessly. Forget the hassle of planning vacations—embrace the freedom of remote work while exploring the world from your own residence at sea.”

Currently, only two residential cruises are sailing: Residences at Sea’s The World and Ville Vie Residences’ Odyssey.

