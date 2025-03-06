These are the best cruise lines according to passengers

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

With more than 50 brands sailing to a variety of ocean and river destinations across the world, choosing the best cruise can be tricky.

You could pick by ship, size, the best cruise deals, facilities, timing or even based on bucket list location. Cruise lines will also point to the industry awards they have received, highlighting the onboard experience such as food, entertainment, facilities and excursions.

Another way of finding a suitable cruise for you is to see what other passengers think.

Consumer watchdog Which? has released its latest cruise passenger survey, helping sailors find the best line for their budget.

In October 2024, it asked 2,865 members of Which? Connect and the general public about their experiences of cruise holidays in the past two years.

The survey considers factors such as customer service, passenger-to-space ratio, food, cabin quality, the itinerary and value for money to give a passenger score for each cruise line.

Brands are also rated by how transparent they are about prices at the booking stage.

open image in gallery Cruise lines have been scored based on passenger feedback across a variety of categories ( Which? )

Cruise companies that score at least four out of five stars for customer service and passenger-to-space ratio are given the accolade of being a Which? Recommended Provider (WRP).

The highest scoring brand this year was Saga Ocean Cruises, making it the top WRP.

Silversea, Noble Caledonia Ocean Cruises, Hurtigruten, Seabourn, Viking Ocean Cruises and Oceania Cruises also got WRP status.

Best cruise line

Over-50s brand Saga was named best cruise line with an overall customer score of 87 per cent.

Saga Cruises sailors loved its complimentary transfer to and from the port. This feature was rated five stars, as was customer service, and food and drink. The research highlighted “brilliant service, with almost everything included”.

Commenting on the rating, Nigel Blanks, chief executive of Saga Cruises said: “I’m proud that Saga Cruises has been recognised by Which? as a recommended provider of ocean cruises for an incredible fifth year in a row. This is a great achievement that reflects our dedication to providing our valued guests with high levels of service, excellent all-inclusive value and exceptional experiences aboard our boutique ships.”

Best luxury cruise line

There are plenty of luxury cruise brands to choose from, giving passengers top service and facilities at sea.

Silversea came out on top in the Which? research, with a passenger score of 85 per cent.

Describing the line as “ultra luxury on the high seas”, the report highlighted the range of small ship sailings across all seven continents, including access to more remote ports in Antarctica and the Galapagos Islands.

The consumer group said: “Its fully all-inclusive voyages include all excursions and an around-the-clock white-gloved butler, who will even unpack your suitcase for you.

“One repeat customer told us the only thing he’d ever been billed for was his laundry. Standards are exceptionally high: all suites (rated five stars) have ocean views and many a private veranda. Food and drink are top-notch, with sushi, jazz bars and champagne on tap.

“All of this adds up to an eye-watering price per night, but passengers still awarded Silversea four stars for value for money.”

With an indicative price of £720 per night, Which? said that if you can afford it, “Silversea is well worth the splurge”.

Best adventure cruise line

For those seeking a cruise expedition, small ship brand Noble Caledonia was a passenger favourite, with a score of 84 per cent.

Noble Caledonia was the only cruise line to clinch the full five stars for excursions and most are included in the headline price along with beer and wine during meals.

Its biggest vessel sleeps just 188 passengers and onboard entertainment comprises of lectures and lounge music rather than casinos and cabaret, Which? said.

The report added: “Guests liked it this way, with one praising the ‘friendly, convivial atmosphere’.”

It was described as a “solid choice” for those who favour exciting expeditions over black-tie balls.

Cheaper cruises

The research highlights Costa Cruises, Fred Olsen and Royal Caribbean as the best cheaper cruises.

With an indicative price of £111 per night, Costa Cruises received a passenger score of 81 per cent.

The Carnival Corporation brand is described as “back to basics”, with cruises around the Med, Asia and the Caribbean.

For the cheap headline fare, Which? said passengers will get four-star rated Italian meals and onboard entertainment “but not much else”. Extras such as alcoholic drinks need to be paid for.

Which? said: “(Costa) gets a lot of criticism, especially from experienced cruisers who feel it doesn’t deliver what’s promised – it got just two stars for description matching reality. But the brand has introduced cruising to a younger, more family-friendly crowd who couldn’t afford the all-inclusive cost of a traditional cruise.”

Cabins are described as mediocre and the ship facilities scored three stars.

It was still rated as good value for money though and was described as “truly no-frills, but at a rock-bottom price”.

Norwegian family-run Fred Olsen received a passenger score of 80 per cent, with an indicative price per night of £194.

While it costs more than rivals Cunard and P&O Cruises, Which? said Fred Olsen’s customer service and cabins scored better and received five stars.

The research said: “Ships are fairly small, holding around 1,300 passengers, while all have a sauna, spa and fitness centre on board. Two have a retractable roof, so you can enjoy the lido deck in any weather. If quizzes and theatre shows aren’t your thing, there are art classes and stargazing to keep you entertained. Its customer base is certainly loyal – one told us they had clocked up 23 cruises with Fred Olsen so far and feel ‘very at home and at ease on their ships.”

Popular family-focused brand Royal Caribbean received a passenger score of 78 per cent and is included among the cheaper cruises with an indicative price of £110 per night.

Passengers said it was their favourite cruise line for exploring the Caribbean.

The brand scored three stars for passenger-to-space ratio, helped by its megaships such as Icon of the Seas.

It also got five stars for the quality of its cabins.

Which? said Royal Caribbean can’t be beaten for fun-filled activities, “if that’s your thing”.

