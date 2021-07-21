A week after the UK removed the need to quarantine for all travellers arriving from Croatia, British visitors to Croatia have been told they must present a negative Covid test for entry from next week, even if they’re fully vaccinated.

The move comes a “worsening of epidemiological situations” in the UK, and will apply to all British visitors regardless of vaccination status or whether they’ve recovered from Covid.

Visitors from the UK, as well as from Cyprus and Russia, must present either a negative antigen test (taken with 48 hours) or a PCR test (taken within 72 hours). The antigen test must be an EU-recognised one.

The decision comes into effect from Monday 26 July, and applies to everybody over the age of 12. Children under 12 can travel with adults who have proof of a negative test.

Croatia is still welcoming unvaccinated British visitors, but they must comply with the same testing requirements as above.

All UK travellers must fill out a health form from Entercroatia.mup.hr, and have proof of accommodation for entry.

Croatia was added to the UK’s “green watchlist” in the last traffic light update on 14 July, which allows quarantine-free travel and just one post-arrival PCR test when back into the UK.

As a result, many airlines laid on extra capacity to Croatia to deal with a spike in demand.