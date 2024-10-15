Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Cruises are shaking off their historical association with the older generation as new data shows the average age of ship passengers has dropped by 11 years.

Analysis by travel agent Cruise.co.uk, based on 500,000 bookings, shows that the average age for a cruise passenger is now 55 years old – compared with 66 in 2019.

The research found the youngest cruise passenger so far this year was six months, while the oldest was 98.

Under 30s also made up the largest increase new passengers, according to Cruise.co.uk, making up 14 per cent of the total, up from 12 per cent last year.

The most popular destinations among younger cruisers, according to the research, are the Mediterranean followed by Northern Europe and the Caribbean.

In similar findings, Cruise.co.uk’s sister company Seascanner has also seen a decrease in their average booking age.

The cruise comparison website found that the average age of customers booking sailings is 42 so far this year, three years younger than in 2022.

This has been helped by a swathe of new ship and cruise brand launches in recent years aimed at both families and the younger generation.

As well as the traditional facilities, such as casinos and bingo sessions, passengers will now find amenities aimed at younger and more active guestsfrom ice skating rinks to ice-cream bars and bowling alleys.

For example, younger sailors can now enjoy F1 racing simulators on ships such as MSC Virtuosa, while Royal Caribbean’s new Icon of the Seas – the world’s largest cruise ship – can enjoy what the line describes as the “tallest water slide at sea”.

Cruise lines including Virgin Voyages have also marketed themselves to the Insta-generation through its on-board entertainment and photo opportunities across its ships, while others, such as Disney Cruise Line, may appeal to younger audiences.

Brands such as Ambassador, more associated with older passengers, are also now offering multi-generational sailings during the Easter and summer holidays for families to travel together.

The popularity of cruises has also been helped by higher flight prices and fears of delays.

Tony Andrews, managing director of Cruise.co.uk, said: “These findings are clear evidence of cruise’s growing appeal to a wider audience.“As new ships and itineraries emerge, passengers of all ages are discovering that a holiday at sea offers a host of one-of-a-kind experiences, both onboard and ashore, with activities designed to appeal to all tastes.

“When coupled with unbeatable value for money, it really does make cruise the go-to getaway for more people than ever before.”