Florida woman found dead inside cruise ship cabin in Bahamas

A woman has been found dead inside a cabin of a cruise ship en route to The Bahamas, with police finding “suspected cocaine” on board.

The 27-year-old woman from Florida, who has not been officially named, was found unresponsive on the Margaritaville at Sea cruise line on Monday afternoon, the Royal Bahamas Police Force said.

The ship’s medical staff performed CPR, but there were no vital signs of life and she was pronounced dead.

Police have now arrested a 32-year-old man, also from Florida, in connection to the case. A quantity of “suspected cocaine” was also confiscated from the cabin.

Authorities have not revealed what relationship the suspect and deceased woman may have and neither of their identities have been released.

An investigation into the death is ongoing on the island of Grand Bahama, and an autopsy will be carried out to determine the exact cause of death.

A spokesperson for the cruise line Margaritaville at Sea told FOX 35 that, after learning of the death on board the ship, “our medical staff immediately provided support and assistance to the travelling companion of the deceased guest”.

“The travelling companion reported the death, which reportedly occurred overnight. All appropriate authorities were notified, including the FBI, as is standard procedure regarding such events within the cruise industry.

“We are fully cooperating with the FBI and its investigation.”

The spokesperson added that the ship had departed from Palm Beach last Sunday for a two-night sail to Freeport in The Bahamas before returning to Palm Beach on Tuesday.

“Upon the ship’s arrival in Palm Beach, the FBI was provided full access to the ship,” they added.

The Independent has contacted the Royal Bahamas Police Force and Margaritaville at Sea for further information.

The incident comes at a time when the Bahamas’ tourism industry is facing trouble as a string of murders have fuelled safety concerns.

In total, 18 murders have been recorded in the capital in the first month of 2024, the US Embassy in The Bahamas said in a release. The embassy has advised people to take extreme caution in the eastern part of New Province Island and to be aware of their surroundings.

Shortly after this warning, The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation released a statement saying that the government of The Bahamas is “alert, attentive and proactive to ensure that The Bahamas remains a self and welcoming destination”.

“The rating of The Bahamas has not changed; we remain a level 2 alongside most tourism destinations,” the agency said, adding that over nine million visitors were welcomed to the country in 2023.

“The incidents described in the January 2024 US Embassy crime alert do not reflect general safety in The Bahamas, a country of 16 tourism destinations, and many more islands,” the ministry said.