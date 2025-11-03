Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Warning over ‘days of disruption’ after hits landslide at 80mph and derails

Eighty-seven people were on board the 4.28am service from Glasgow to Euston

PA Reporters
Monday 03 November 2025 14:49 GMT
PENRITH, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 03: Rail accident investigation vehicles gather near the site of an Avanti train derailment on November 03, 2025 in Penrith, England. The 4.28am service from Glasgow Central to London Euston derailed near Shap, in Cumbria, at 6.10am as it was travelling between Penrith North Lakes and Oxenholme Lake District. The train operator Avanti West Coast say disruptions to the service are expected for days to come. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
PENRITH, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 03: Rail accident investigation vehicles gather near the site of an Avanti train derailment on November 03, 2025 in Penrith, England. The 4.28am service from Glasgow Central to London Euston derailed near Shap, in Cumbria, at 6.10am as it was travelling between Penrith North Lakes and Oxenholme Lake District. The train operator Avanti West Coast say disruptions to the service are expected for days to come. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Four people sustained minor injuries after an Avanti West Coast train derailed at 80mph, striking a landslide in Cumbria early on Monday morning.

The 4.28am service from Glasgow to Euston, carrying 87 individuals including 10 staff members, came off the tracks near the village of Shap. Network Rail confirmed the front carriage of the 11-coach train derailed around 6.15am amidst severe weather conditions and darkness.

Sam MacDougall, Network Rail operations director, said early indications suggested the train had hit a landslide.

He said: “We believe the train was travelling at approximately 80 miles an hour at the point of collision and then stopped very quickly thereafter.”

Mr MacDougall added: “On arrival of the emergency services and the Network Rail staff, all of whom worked in extremely challenging terrain and appalling weather conditions this morning, all persons on board the train were safely removed and brought to a nearby reception centre.

“By 10.40 this morning, all customers had been safely taken forward to their onward destinations by replacement road transport.

“Our attention now turns to investigating the cause and recovering the railway as quickly as we can.”

North West Ambulance Service said it had stood down from major incident status and was withdrawing resources from the scene.

A spokesperson said: “Our colleagues have assessed a total of 87 patients, with only four suffering minor injuries.

“No-one required further hospital treatment, and all were discharged from the nearby rest centre.

“An operation remains in place with our partners as they continue to recover the scene.”

The incident is likely to cause disruption “for a number of days”, Avanti West Coast said.

A spokesperson added: “Please do not attempt to travel north of Preston today.

“It is likely there will be significant disruption to our network for a number of days.”

