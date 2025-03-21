Luxury cruise on offer for £99 – so what’s the catch?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cunard is offering a luxury cruise for just £99 per person on its newest ship.

For less than the cost of what many spend on their weekly food shop, you could sail from Southampton to Hamburg with Cunard aboard Queen Anne. The two-night sailing departs 27 April.

It is the first part of Cunard’s two-week northern Europe cruise and would cost £1,599 per person for the full round-trip.

But you could experience the luxury of a Cunard cruise on Queen Anne, including its trademark afternoon tea, wellness studio and pickleball and archery court, for just £99 if you get off in Hamburg.

open image in gallery Queen Anne is the second-largest ship in the Cunard fleet ( Christopher Ison )

There are a few catches, though. The cruise is one-way only, so you need to make your own way back from Hamburg.

The £99 offer is for Cunard’s Saver fare, so you won’t be able to choose your cabin or dining time. It is an extra £40 per person if you want to choose where you are sleeping and have first priority on dining time and table size.

Another consideration is that if the cruise only departs around 5pm, much of the first day is done by the time you get onboard and unpack. You then have one day to savour the best of the ship before having to disembark on the Sunday.

That is not a lot of time but if you are organised and don’t mind what time you eat and where your cabin is situated, it is a good opportunity to explore Queen Anne and sail with Cunard at a fraction of the usual price.

In contrast, a sailing aboard Queen Mary 2 on 12 May is currently listed at from £219 per person.

Bargain deals are available with other brands from the UK as well.

MSC Cruises is currently offering a cruise deal from £99 aboard MSC Preziosa that also sails from Southampton to Hamburg on 25 April.

