Some travellers already in Cyprus or with trips to the island are looking at the map of the eastern Mediterranean with concern, due to the proximity of Lebanon and Israel.

Fighting is taking place barely 100 miles from the popular Cypriot resort of Ayia Napa.

The UK has two Sovereign Bases on the island, with extra troops stationed there in case they are called upon to help evacuate British citizens from Lebanon.

Larnaca airport, the main gateway to Cyprus, was used as a diversion point overnight on 1–2 October for aircraft that were suddenly rerouted due to the closure of Iraqi and Iranian airspace.

Yet airlines and holiday companies are continuing with their normal terms and conditions – with someone who chooses not to travel likely to lose some or all of their money.

These are the key questions and answers.

What is happening at the island’s airports?

At Larnaca, the main hub for Cyprus, the only cancellations are some of the flights to and from Tel Aviv and Beirut. British Airways has grounded its Heathrow-Larnaca-Tel Aviv operation. But links with both cities are continuing on El Al and Middle East Airlines respectively, the national carriers for Israel and Lebanon.

Paphos, in the west of the island, is operating normally – with the exception of links to Tel Aviv.

Ercan, the airport for the self-styled “Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus”, has links only to Turkey, which are continuing as normal.

Road links to and from the airports – and elsewhere in the country – are not encountering any problems.

What warnings does the UK government have for travellers to Cyprus?

The official travel advice for the island has not been amended since June 2024, when it was “reviewed for style and accuracy”.

The only significant concerns are about the north of Cyprus. The Foreign Office says: ”If you enter the Republic of Cyprus through the north (such as through Ercan airport), authorities will consider you to have entered illegally. You could be fined for illegal entry; refused entry to or exit from the Republic of Cyprus; prevented from crossing back into the north of Cyprus.”

Under the heading “Regional risks” the only concern is the long-standing warning about travel to the self-declared Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus: “FCDO can only provide limited consular support if you are visiting areas in the north that are not under control of the Republic of Cyprus.”

The Republic has strict customs controls on people entering from “the so-called TRNC”, including a limit of 40 cigarettes and one litre of spirits. Hand-rolling tobacco is completely banned.

open image in gallery Which way now? Roads in Cyprus are circulating normally ( Simon Calder )

What do other governments say?

The official travel advice issued by the governments of Ireland, Australia, Canada and the US does not raise any concerns about the conflict in the Middle East. The strongest warning is from Australia, which says: “Exercise a high degree of caution in Cyprus due to the active UN peacekeeping operation in the country.”

Surely there could be “overspill” from Lebanon to Cyprus? That looks extremely unlikely. Consider Syria, which has been in a civil war since 2011; even though the Mediterranean port of Latakia is only 70 miles from Cyprus, there has been no danger posed to the island as a result of that tragic conflict.

Numerous countries, including Poland, Slovakia, Hungary and Romania, border Ukraine – which was invaded by Russia on 24 February 2022. But the Foreign Office does not warn against visits to these nations.

I am still concerned. Can I claim a refund?

As the Foreign Office does not warn against travel to Cyprus, there is no prospect of being able to cancel a trip for a full refund. Neither will travel insurance be of help; the insurer will say that there is no reason not to go.

open image in gallery Buyer’s market: Souvenirs on sale in Ayia Napa, the leading Cypriot beach resort ( Simon Calder )

Any other ideas?

It is legally possible to transfer a proper package holiday to someone else. Alternatively, the holiday company may possibly offer the chance to switch to a different destination; this is relatively low season, and there may be capacity elsewhere.

Regrettably, if you have booked a “flight only” trip, the airline is likely to impose its normal terms and conditions.

What about ferry links?

The summer-only car ferry between Limassol in Cyprus and Piraeus (the port for Athens) has ended as planned for the season. Ferries run between Kyrenia in the north of Cyprus to Tasucu in southern Turkey. They are sailing as normal?

Would you book a holiday to Cyprus?

Yes. It is a beautiful, cultured, friendly and warm country that make an ideal escape from winter in the UK. But I would book a proper package holiday to get maximum consumer protection in the event of any problem.