Plane skids off runway at Senegal’s main airport

A plane has skidded off the runway of Senegal’s main airport.

Local reports suggest the plane is a Boeing 737-300 and the wing caught fire, although this is unconfirmed at this point. No injuries have been reported.

A night-time video shared on social media showed a plane with the logo of Senegal-based airline Transair standing in grass with a wing covered in fire-suppressing foam.

Transair did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The airline is based in Blaise Diagne airport and operates domestic flights and international routes within West Africa.