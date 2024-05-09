Jump to content

Plane skids off runway at Senegal’s main airport

Early reports suggest the plane in a Boeing 737-300

Rich Booth
Thursday 09 May 2024 10:36
(The Independent)

A plane has skidded off the runway of Senegal’s main airport.

Flights have been suspended near the capital Dakar after a plane skidded off the runway.

Local reports suggest the plane is a Boeing 737-300 and the wing caught fire, although this is unconfirmed at this point. No injuries have been reported.

A night-time video shared on social media showed a plane with the logo of Senegal-based airline Transair standing in grass with a wing covered in fire-suppressing foam.

Transair did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The airline is based in Blaise Diagne airport and operates domestic flights and international routes within West Africa.

