Plane skids off runway at Senegal’s main airport
Early reports suggest the plane in a Boeing 737-300
A plane has skidded off the runway of Senegal’s main airport.
Flights have been suspended near the capital Dakar after a plane skidded off the runway.
Local reports suggest the plane is a Boeing 737-300 and the wing caught fire, although this is unconfirmed at this point. No injuries have been reported.
A night-time video shared on social media showed a plane with the logo of Senegal-based airline Transair standing in grass with a wing covered in fire-suppressing foam.
Transair did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The airline is based in Blaise Diagne airport and operates domestic flights and international routes within West Africa.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies