This is the moment a Boeing 767 plane lands on its fuselage after the front landing gear failed to deploy during its flight from Paris to Istanbul on Wednesday (8 May).

The Boeing 767, belonging to FedEx Express, experienced a technical problem during its flight.

The pilot contacted airport officials and successfully landed the plane on the fuselage.

There were no injuries during the plane's landing.

The runway is temporarily closed to flights following the incident, Istanbul Airport operator IGA confirmed.

Efforts are continuing to move the aircraft to a safe area.