Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Man faces federal charges after being accused of exposing himself and masturbating on flight

The man allegedly laughed after the woman hit his hand away as he groped her, court papers say

Lamiat Sabin
Wednesday 07 September 2022 17:25
<p>A man is accused of sexually harassing and assaulting a woman sat next to him on a flight </p>

A man is accused of sexually harassing and assaulting a woman sat next to him on a flight

(Getty Images)

A man is accused of indecently exposing himself, masturbating and sexually assaulting a woman that was sitting next to him on a Delta Air Lines flight.

Michael DeWayne Peterson faces charges of assault and indecent exposure after the incident on 1 June.

The woman – who has retained her anonymity – told authorities that he stared at her multiple times during the flight from Las Vegas to Atlanta.

He then put his hands inside his trousers, exposed his penis, and made gestures that “appeared as though he was masturbating,” according to reports to local police and the FBI.

About 10 minutes before the plane landed, the man allegedly put his phone in her lap, on which he typed out the message: “Can I take you out so we can have sex?”

Recommended

After she said no, he is accused of typing “Yes” on his phone before grabbing her inner thigh.

The woman told authorities she hit his hand away and shouted: “Don’t touch me!”

Peterson then laughed, looked out the window, and made a “very fast” exit, the complainant added, when the plane landed at 8pm local time.

The woman reported the incident to a flight attendant, who then called a gate agent. An airline supervisor alerted police authorities.

Officers from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department were called to the airport and the FBI was later involved in the investigation.

Authorities say that, about a week after the incident, the woman provided them with footage filmed with her phone that shows Peterson appearing to masturbate.

Court papers state that Peterson had sat in the window seat – 21A – while the woman had sat in the middle seat – 21B.

Records of flight DL949 show the plane was a Boeing 757-200. The alleged perpetrator and victim’s seats were right behind a galley and near the first set of doors in the economy cabin – a setting that would have enabled him to make his quick exit.

On 31 August, almost three months after the incident, the complaint against Peterson was signed by US magistrate judge Elayna Youchah.

Peterson faces charges of simple assault and indecent exposure, for which – together – he could receive up to nine months in prison and a fine of $1,000 (about £870).

Recommended

The simple assault charge carries a maximum prison sentence of six months. The indecent exposure count, borrowed from the D.C. criminal code under special aircraft jurisdiction, carries a maximum prison sentence of three months.

The Independent has contacted Delta Air Lines for comment.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in