Denmark adds nearly all of UK to its red list

Denmark has classified most of the UK as a “red region” in its latest travel update.

As of 4pm on 17 July, only Wales remains an “orange” area.

Only travellers with a “worthy purpose” may enter Denmark from England, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

They must also take a PCR test 72 hours prior to entry; take another test on arrival; and self-isolate on arrival for 10 days (with the option to test to release after four days).

These restrictions apply regardless of the traveller’s vaccination status.

Unvaccinated arrivals from Wales must submit to the same rules, but fully vaccinated Welsh travellers can enter Denmark for all purposes, without the need to self-isolate.

Two weeks must have passed since their second dose and the vaccine must be one approved by the European Medicines Agency.

Denmark will accept the NHS Covid Pass app or NHS letter as proof of vaccination.

The UK currently classifies Denmark as an amber country, meaning returning travellers face 10 days’ quarantine and must take three Covid tests.

However, as of 19 July, fully vaccinated Brits who’ve had their second dose at least 14 days prior and accompanying under 18s may forgo self-isolation when returning from nearly all amber countries (barring France).

The UK’s downgrade in Denmark follows Bulgaria’s decision to ban British travellers.

The country announced that the UK would be added to its “red zone” list, along with Cyprus, Spain, Fiji and Kuwait, just days after it was boosted onto the UK’s green list.

Bulgaria’s health minister, Stoicho Katsarov, issued the order on Friday 17 July, with changes coming into effect on 19 July – the same date that Bulgaria officially went green.

The move from the government in Sofia coincided with the Foreign Office lifting its warning against all but essential travel to Bulgaria.

People from red zone countries are not allowed into Bulgaria barring a handful of exemptions, such as medical professionals and seasonal workers.