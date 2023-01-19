Derry to launch new ‘immersive’ Derry Girls experience

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A new Derry Girls exhibition and walking trail has been announced in Derry, after final plans were approved this week.

Fans of the award-winning Irish TV show will be able to visit a museum exhibit and take part in an interactive walking trail celebrating the sitcom.

Derry Girls is set during the Troubles in the early 1990s and centres around the life of a 16-year-old girl, her family and friends. The show is based on creator and writer Lisa McGee’s own experiences.

A promotional launch for the Home of Derry Girls exhibition will be revealed in March at Derry’s Tower Museum.

It will be a taster exhibit ahead of a more permanent display and visitor experience which is set to open this summer.

Items on display at the Home of Derry Girls will include props from the hit show, alongside other memorabilia.

The Derry Girls walking trail is being created in partnership with Visit Derry. Key features will include walking past recognisable filming locations, a trip to see the iconic Derry Girls mural (painted on the side of Badgers Bar and Restaurant), and a Derry Girls afternoon tea.

The proposed plans were met with unanimous approval from all members of the Business and Culture Committee at Derry City and Strabane District Council.

DCSDC Head of Culture, Aeidin McCarter, said: “We hope to create an exciting high-quality, original, immersive visitor experience completely unique to this city.”

“The project will highlight the social impact of the Derry Girls phenomenon, the roots of its setting against the backdrop of 1990s culture, the Troubles and of course the Peace Process, all captured with great humour and poignancy in the show,” Ms McCarter added.