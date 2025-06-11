Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It has never been easier to clock in to your job from anywhere, with working from home normalised since the pandemic and meetings migrating from the office to Zoom calls. The dawn of the digital work has meant you can set up your workspace in any location, even if that means on the other side of the world.

Digital nomad visas allow people to do just that, giving workers a chance to do their job on their laptops from another country and explore communities, cultural landmarks and natural landscapes while they're at it.

In 2020, Covid meant that it wasn’t possible to travel the world, tick off bucket-list mountain peaks, relax on a remote beach or meet new people in buzzing cities. But the world 2025 looks very different, with ample opportunity to explore.

After the UK left the European Union in 2020, the right to work and live in other European countries was swept away. While a deal is being processed for young workers to gain back this benefit, for others who are over 30 or have their sights set a bit further afield, digital nomad visas unlock the chance to stay in a country longer than a tourist, while still earning money.

We’ve rounded up what we know about digital nomad visas and which countries offer the best ones.

What is a digital nomad visa?

A digital nomad visa is a temporary permit that allows people who work remotely to move to a different country to live and work.

Digital nomads refer to people who do not have a requirement to work from an office or a certain place, meaning they are free to work wherever they want to in the world.

The type of work usually requires people to have a job that centres around technology, using a laptop and phone to keep in contact with colleagues or clients.

Some countries allow those working for a foreign employer and people who are self-employed or manage their own business to benefit from this visa, even including students who want to work remotely for a year.

The digital nomad visa often has a longer validity than a tourist visa, meaning the holder can usually stay for months or even years in certain areas.

The visas remain valid from as little as six months, such as in Japan, up to five years, like in Thailand.

However, these visas are not typically permanent, meaning that once the permit runs out, remote workers have to leave the country or renew it to stay.

What are the requirements for a digital nomad visa?

Requirements vary from country to country, but generally the person has to be over 18, earn a certain monthly income, and have a job they can do from anywhere.

Some countries only allow higher earners to apply for their visa, such as South Korea, where a minimum income of around £54k is required. Countries like Malaysia open up their visas at less than half of this at £25k.

Health insurance and a clean criminal record are also often requirements during the visa application.

The visa holders cannot already be employed by a company in the host country, or provide goods and services to businesses there. Usually, you have to be self-employed or work for a foreign employer.

Some countries will also only allow people from certain nationalities to apply for their digital nomad visa.

Why has there been a rise in digital nomad visas?

While the concept is not new, more countries, such as the Philippines and New Zealand, have recently announced they will be introducing digital nomad visas.

One of the main motivations is to boost tourism by allowing people to stay longer in the country, promoting slower travel and exploring areas in depth.

Relaxing the limits on duration of stay means more money will be spent and tourism-based jobs are more secure, especially in shoulder seasons.

The introduction of the visa is also a representation of how countries are adapting to fit the modern digital age. As jobs are increasingly becoming digitised and more people work from home since the pandemic, employees have more flexibility than ever before to travel the world.

The demand for digital nomad visas among workers has risen due to the desire to travel without having to rely on annual leave to visit different countries.

Alongside exploring new places, immersing in nature or visiting bustling cities, the low cost of living in certain countries is also attractive for digital nomads, allowing their income to become more fulfilling while keeping daily costs low.

Many countries also allow partners or children to be added to applications, making the opportunity to live in another country as a family more accessible.

Tax exemptions and breaks are also important driving points. For example, in Spain digital nomads pay a flat rate of tax at 24 per cent, no matter their salary (up to €600,000).

Over in New Zealand, authorities said that if the person’s income is taxed elsewhere, they will be exempt from tax so long as they do not spend more than 92 days in the country within 12 months. The days do not need to be consecutive.

Which countries offer digital nomad visas?

There are well over 50 countries that offer digital nomad visas to UK citizens, so it all depends on whether you are seeking a retreat tucked away on a remote mountain or a temporary home in a bustling city.

A report by Global Citizen Solutions, a boutique investment migration firm, found that 63 per cent of digital nomads come from the ‘Global North’, which encompasses countries such as the UK, USA, Canada, Germany and the Netherlands.

The firm analysed 65 different visas, including digital nomad visas and other long-term visas that allow people to work remotely in the country.

It found that Spain’s digital nomad visa ranked the best, due to the country’s high quality of life, internet speed and benefits such as a year-long duration and ability to renew.

Estonia, Romania, Malta, Portugal, Canada and Hungary also appeared in the top 10 for their digital nomad visas, while the Netherlands, Norway and France secured spots for visas that make it easy to work in the country.

Other countries that offer digital nomad visas include a freelance-only one in Germany, Italy, Greece, Taiwan, Latvia, Malaysia, Japan, the UAE (specifically Dubai and Abu Dhabi), South Korea, New Zealand and Thailand, to name just a few.

The Global Citizen Solutions report found that European countries had some of the best digital nomad visas. Meanwhile, the Caribbean had some of the greatest income requirements and visa costs, reaching as high as £1,477.

