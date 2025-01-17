Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Disney has cancelled four of its upcoming sailings due to a change in the ship’s dry dock schedule, including some sailing out of Southampton.

The following cruises, all planned on the Disney Fantasy, have reportedly been cancelled:

20 October 2025 – 13-night westbound transatlantic cruise from Southampton ending in Port Canaveral, Florida

2 November 2025 – five-night Bahamian cruise from Port Canaveral

7 November 2025 – five-night Bahamian cruise from Port Canaveral

12 November 2025 – four-night Bahamian cruise from Port Canaveral

The cruise line said that a revised 13-night transatlantic cruise will be available to book from 6 February, Disney Cruise Line Blog first reported.

In an email obtained by the blog, the cruise line reportedly said to passengers that the change in the scheduled dry dock dates for Disney Fantasy was unplanned, but will mean that the sailings are no longer available.

It added that the reservations would be cancelled and guests would be issued a refund and an additional 20 per cent discount would also be applied on a future cruise the guest may book.

“We sincerely apologise for any disappointment this may cause and welcome the opportunity to assist you in rescheduling your sailing around the same timeframe,” the cruise line wrote.

It said that Disney Cruise Line ships have to undergo a dry dock every few years for maintenance and refurbishment.

Last month, Disney’s newest ship, Disney Treasure, took its maiden voyage on 21 December from Port Canaveral, becoming the sixth member of the cruise line’s fleet.

The $1.1 billion ship has a capacity for 4,000 cruisers, making it one of the brand’s largest vessels, is decorated around the theme of adventure, featuring numerous Aladdin motifs.

The cruise line announced in August that more of its ships will make their maiden voyages in 2025 – Disney Adventure ship and Disney Destiny – with the latter featuring the all-new Broadway-style stage show Disney Hercules.

Disney Adventure will be the seventh launch by Disney Cruises, after Disney Treasure later this year, and the largest by far, with space for 6,700 passengers and 2,500 crew.

The Independent has contacted Disney Cruise Line for comment.

