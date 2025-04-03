Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

According to a new study by Nieuwe Casinos, Disney World is not among the top five most beloved theme parks in the country.

Located in Orlando, Florida, Walt Disney World has been operating for more than 52 years. Yet, data taken from Google and Tripadvisor reviews suggest people have been more impressed with other parks in the last year.

The number one favorite park was Discovery Cove, another resort based in Orlando. From swimming with dolphins to a grand coral reef exploration, the all-inclusive resort has a slew of water-based activities available for adults and children to enjoy — just no rollercoasters or themed rides.

Discovery Cove received five-star ratings from over 85 percent of its guests, according to the study.

Pennsylvania’s Knoebels Amusement Resort was ranked number two on the list, receiving 4.8 stars on Google and 4.5 stars on Tripadvisor. The amusement park boasts rollercoaster rides, swimming pools, and camping experiences.

The third-most popular was Smoky Mountain Alpine Coaster in Tennessee, home to the second-longest downhill roller coaster in the country. The ride has over one mile of track and lasts approximately seven to eight minutes.

open image in gallery Disney World is not one of the top five most beloved theme parks, according to Nieuwe Casinos’ new study ( Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Next on the list is Florida’s Universal Islands of Adventure, which includes the famous Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Jurassic Park, Marvel Superhero Island, Skull Island: Reign of Kong, and the Lost Continent.

Disney California Adventure, different from Disneyland, is the fifth most beloved park on Nieuwe Casinos’ list. The theme park mixes Disney movie classics with ride elements more suitable for adults and teenagers as opposed to Disneyland’s toddler-friendly atmosphere. There are attractions such as Cars Land, Pixar Pier, San Fransokyo Square, and Hollywood Land.

open image in gallery The Wizarding World of Harry Potter is a popular attraction at Universal Islands of Adventure, the fourth-most loved amusement park in the country ( Getty Images )

Other amusement parks on the list include Magic Kingdom, Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Universal Studios Florida, and Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari.

The news of Disney World’s absence from the top five most beloved attractions comes just a few days after a fire at Disney EPCOT caused panic and evacuations in parts of the park.

Black smoke filled the sky over the resort. According to a representative from Disney, flames broke out after a walk-in cooler in the France Pavilion caught fire.

Fox 35 reported that park visitors were forced to exit “Remy's Ratatouille Adventure” ride as the smoke pooled above them.

Officials confirmed the fire was immediately put out by the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District Fire Department.