Dover delays – latest news: Brexit is a factor behind queues, port officials say
Home secretary Suella Braverman urges passengers stranded in long queues at ferry port to remain patient
Dover officials have hit back at claims made by the home secretary that it was “not fair” to blame disruption at the port on Brexit.
A spokesperson for the port said that processing times for each passenger had increased since Britain left the EU and it was a factor behind the disruption.
It comes after Suella Braverman said in general “things have been operating very smoothly at the border” and she does not think “this is the state of affairs to go forward”.
“What I would say is at acute times when there is a lot of pressure crossing the Channel, whether that’s on the tunnel or ferries, then I think that there’s always going to be a backup and I just urge everybody to be a bit patient while the ferry companies work their way through the backlog,” she told the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme.
Meanwhile, queues at the entrance to the Port of Dover have cleared after a weekend of disruption, according to one of the ferry companies hit by delays.
Dover officials dismiss Braverman’s claim that queues ‘not caused by Brexit’
Port of Dover officials have hit back at claims by the home secretary that long queues at the port are not a result of Brexit.
A spokesperson for the port said the processing time for each passenger had increased since Britain left the European Union, and that this was a factor in the disruption.
Suella Braverman had earlier said that Brexit was not to blame for several days of travel chaos at Dover – insisting that traffic gridlock would not be a regular occurrence on the border with France.
Our political correspondent Adam Forrest reports:
Dover officials dismiss Suella Braverman’s claim that queues ‘not caused by Brexit’
Things have been ‘very smooth’ at border since Brexit, claims home secretary
Brexit has made traffic control harder - Port of Dover CEO
Brexit has made managing traffic at the Port of Dover more difficult, its chief executive has said.
Doug Bannister said all passports had to be checked before vehicles could leave the UK for France.
He said this Easter had been busier than last year following the lifting of Covid restrictions. More comments below:
Re-cap: why was there gridlock at Dover again?
Post-Brexit passport rules mean it typically takes 20 minutes to process passengers on a coach – far longer than before, writes travel correspondent Simon Calder.
Read Simon’s full piece here:
Why is there gridlock at Dover again and will it always be like this?
Post-Brexit passport rules mean it typically takes 20 minutes to process passengers on a coach – far longer than before
Port of Dover queues clear after weekend of disruption
Queues at the entrance to the Port of Dover have cleared after a weekend of disruption, according to one of the ferry companies hit by delays.
Coach passengers were forced to spend hours waiting to enter the port, be processed and board ferries over the weekend.
This morning P&O Ferries tweeted: “There are no longer any queues at the entrance to the Port of Dover. We apologise for the wait times experienced this weekend.”
Report:
Port of Dover queues clear after weekend of disruption
P&O Ferries say delays are cleared at entrance to port.
‘Forty coaches awaiting immigration processing’ at Port of Dover
There are currently about 40 coaches in the Port awaiting immigration processing at the border, tweeted Port of Dover travel. “The current waiting time for these vehicles is around 4 hours.”
‘No longer queues at entrance’
UK’s largest ferry operators P&O Ferries issued a statement notifying that “there are no longer any queues at the entrance to the Port of Dover”.
“We apologise for the wait times experienced this weekend,” it posted on Twitter.
ICYMI: ‘Frustrated’ Dover officials blame ‘lengthy French border processes’ as travellers stranded for over 16 hours
Officials at the Port of Dover say they are “deeply frustrated” about significant traffic delays that have seen thousands of travellers queueing for up to 16 hours as the Easter getaway begins.
A critical incident was declared overnight on Friday, and operators P&O Ferries and DFDS Seaways reported delays to ferry and coach services, citing bad weather and hold-ups at French border control as partly responsible.
In a statement on Saturday, the port blamed the delays on “lengthy French border processes and [the] sheer volume” of people travelling.
More in this report:
Dover officials blame ‘lengthy French border processes’ as travellers stuck for hours
Critical incident declared as travellers stuck in gridlocked ‘carnage’ at port
Brexit not to blame for Port of Dover delays, insists Braverman
Home secretary Suella Braverman has rejected suggestions that Brexit could be the cause of delays at the Port of Dover as passengers on the Easter getaway faced long queues.
Extra sailings were run overnight to try and clear the backlog, which has left passengers stuck in traffic for hours, and by Sunday morning the port estimated some travellers would face waits of up to eight hours, depending on the ferry operator.
A port spokesperson said: “The additional sailings have assisted in clearing some of the traffic, although currently both DFDS and P&O have two full lanes of coaches in the port before French border controls, with a processing time of about 4.5 hours.
More in this report:
Brexit not to blame for Port of Dover delays, insists Braverman
Extra sailings were run overnight to try and clear the backlog but passengers still face long queues on Sunday.
Coach passengers finally get in to Port of Dover after huge delays
Coach passengers who have been stuck in queues of up to eight hours in Dover have finally made it in to the port.
Traffic delays began on Friday and passengers hoping to get away for their Easter break on Sunday night will face a few more hours waiting to be processed at border controls and then get on a ferry.
P&O Ferries told coach drivers to head straight to the port to join the buffer zone queues, where advance passenger information (API) will be taken, but said “currently there is a 6+ hour wait to reach the border check points”.
Read the report for the latest statement from Port of Dover about the weekend coach traffic.
Coach passengers finally get in to Port of Dover after huge delays
Extra sailings were run overnight to try to clear the backlog of traffic
Good morning. We are back with the blog on disruption at the Port of Dover for Monday, 3 April 2023, providing the latest on the high levels of traffic leading to lengthy delays.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies