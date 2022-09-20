Drunk, screaming passenger leaves holidaymakers ‘scared’ on flight to Turkey

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A drunk passenger was handed over to the police after he left his fellow passengers “scared”, risking the safety of others on a flight to Turkey.

Footage shows the man - who was described as “unruly” - shouting and kicking at the seat in front during the Corendon Airlines service from Manchester to Antalya on 10 July.

The man then appears to be topless in the latter half of the clip, before announcing: “People are scared of me. I wonder why.”

A British passenger who was seated next to him filmed the incident.

The unnamed traveller said: “After taking off, the stewardess asked if they could put another passenger next to me.

“He kept shouting and as he was getting up he was knocking my partner and kids. People kept coming over and asking him to be quiet.

“The stewardess said they were going to divert the plane but I said, ‘please don’t do that, I want to go on holiday’.

“It was progressively getting worse, he took his shoes, top and socks off and had his feet up high, screaming and shouting.

“The stewardess said they had contacted the police"

A spokesperson for Corendon Airlines revealed: “The flight was operated by another airline as a wet-lease operation on behalf of Corendon Airlines.

“The cabin crew determined a passenger who is intoxicated, making other passengers unsafe and the work environment of the flight crew uneasy which we call ‘Unruly Passenger’ in aviation terms.

“The cabin crew put all their effort to look over him and care for other passengers.

“Since the passenger did not comply with any of the requirements and notifications he was given, police were requested by the captain at Antalya Airport and upon landing the passenger was escorted by the police.”

They added: “All the actions that the civil aviation authorities require in this kind of position were taken successfully.”

This is not the first incident of a passenger disturbing others on a plane.

Earlier this month, pharmaceutical and biotechnology company GlaxoSmithKline fired one of its employees after they launched into a homophobic and racist rant while on an American Airlines flight.