‘Drunk’ woman jumps off Disney World ride and starts screaming at other visitors

A leisurely cruise on one of the calmest rides at Florida’s Walt Disney World Resort became rather more stressful when a woman jumped from her boat and began “screaming” at the people around her.

In footage posted to TikTok, a parkgoer can be seen standing at the emergency exit platform of the “Gran Fiesta Tour Starring The Three Caballeros”, an attraction inside the Epcot theme park. While she stands there, she yells at those remaining seated in on the ride.

Due to safety concerns, the entire ride was stopped, trapping boats of adults and children in near-darkness, reports SFGATE.

People can be heard telling the woman to sit down, but she ignores them and attempts to leave. At one point she yells “I’m getting off”. A member of staff says: “No, ma’am, you cannot leave the station right now. You are not leaving.”

This failed to stop her, and the woman is seen jumping over a barrier on her way out.

The TikTok user who posted the two clips, @Shianne_1995, alleged that the woman at the centre of the aregment was “drunk”.

The caption for the second video reads: “She screamed. Tried to fight with the people in the boat behind her. Swung on two young workers. Scared kids and p***ed everyone off. Then ran and had to be taken out by security.”

According to SFGATE, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed there were “two separate disturbances” involving the same 37-year-old woman on the night in question – one in the Mexico Pavilion, home to the Gran Fiesta Tour ride, and another not long after in the queue for the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind ride.

The Independent has contacted Walt Disney World for further information.

In 2021, a video was widely shared on Instagram showing a woman jumping off a boat on another Epcot ride, Living with the Land, before she snatched a cucumber off a vine and tried to get back into the vehicle.