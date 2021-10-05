Only important guests and diplomats will be permitted a peek at a statue’s genitals during the Dubai Expo this month.

A perfect replica of Michelangelo’s David was created for the Italian Pavilion, but the 17ft statue’s intimate area has been covered.

Displayed in a glass case with strategically placed columns, the figure will only be visible from the shoulders up for visitors on the upper floor of the pavilion.

Only those with access to the lower floor – limited to VIPs and diplomats – will get a look at the famed statue’s lower half.

“When the statue was uncovered and seen by the Emiratis, there was enormous embarrassment,” an Italian source in the UAE told La Repubblica.

“We even considered putting underpants on him or changing statue but it was too late.

Visitors can only view David’s head (AP)

“We understood late it was a mistake bringing a statue of a nude man to the UAE.”

However, Davide Rampello, the pavilion’s artistic director, refuted the claims, and said the design was created to bring visitors face to face with David.

“When it comes to UAE culture, we are still conservative and we do look at nudity as something which shouldn’t be displayed but in practice, when it comes to art, I feel people are opening up to it,” one Emirati tour guide said, while British expat Susan Hall said it “looked ridiculous” but that “we can’t be surprised.”

“These sorts of sculptures are not the norm here and I guess we are seeing things change one small step at a time,” she added.

The replica statue was made of resin using a 3D printer before being coated in marble dust.

It’s not the first time a piece of art has raised eyebrows in a conservative country.

In 2018, a marine sculpture by artist Jason deCaires Taylor was demolished by authorities in the Maldives after a court ruled that the human forms depicted in the work were anti-Islamic.

The depiction of human figures in art is discouraged under Islamic law, as they might be seen as “budhus”, or idols, the worship of which is a sin.